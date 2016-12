2016 Hawaii Bowl

TV: ESPN

Time: 3 p.m. ET

The 2016 Hawaii Bowl features the hometown Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (6-7) against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (8-4).

In his first season as Hawaii's head coach, Nick Rolovich has the Warriors bowl eligible and back to some form of respectability.

As for Middle Tennessee, its aiming for nine wins for the first time since 2009.

Expect an offensive shootout as Santa gears up for his sleigh ride. Stay plugged in below for continued updates.