Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Nelson Semedo, Wayne Rooney

Manchester United have reportedly been in talks with Benfica over the summer signing of full-back Nelson Semedo.

According to A Bola (h/t Lucas Sposito of Sport Witness), with the Red Devils closing in on the acquisition of Victor Lindelof from the Lisbon club, discussions have also been held over the 23-year-old right-back, although Semedo will not move to Old Trafford with his team-mate in January.

While there’s no mention of a potential fee for the defender, it’s noted in the report that Semedo has a whopping €80 million (£68 million) release clause in his contract. Here’s what the Benfica man can do:

As noted by James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph, United’s current targets in the window suggest manager Jose Mourinho is out to lower the age of the current squad:

Ages of #MUFC targets important - Griezmann (25), Semedo (23), Lindelof & Bakayoko (both 22). Age profile of squad in general very good now — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) December 21, 2016

A move for Semedo would make a lot of sense for the Red Devils. While Antonio Valencia has done a decent job filling in at right-back, the Portugal international is a specialist in the position.

There are stylistic similarities with Valencia. Semedo loves to raid forward from deep positions on the right flank and frequently overlaps his midfield partner with menace. On the ball, he makes smart decisions, whether that be to take a man on or fizz a cross into the box; he has three assists already this term.

In addition to his devastating forward runs, Semedo has also made strides in other areas of his game as of late, as noted here by Portuguese football journalist Tom Kundert:

Nelson Semedo has improved his defending so much in 18 months. The complete full-back. — Tom Kundert (@PortuGoal1) December 11, 2016

While it’s unlikely the Red Devils would have to match the release clause in full, Semedo would be an expensive acquisition. But in terms of what the side needs, the player’s longevity and his raw talent, he’d be well worth the outlay.

Wayne Rooney Linked with China Move

According to Steve Bates of the Daily Mirror, Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney could earn a staggering £700,000-a-week if he decided to move to the Chinese Super League in the summer.

It’s noted that two clubs—Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao and Beijing Guoan—have the 31-year-old down as a transfer target.

Rooney’s former United team-mate Carlos Tevez is to join Shanghai Shenhua and earn £615,000-a-week, although the England international’s potential salary would even exceed that.

Talk of a transfer for the forward is understandable after he’s fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford. But while there were major questions over his form earlier in the campaign, there have been signs as of late that Rooney still has something to offer, per sports journalist Liam Canning:

Fair to say that using Rooney as an impact sub and giving him more time to rest is working wonders. Has been playing his best football. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) December 17, 2016

According to Bates, the striker will not leave the club in January, as he’s set to become the Red Devils’ all-time record goalscorer. Rooney needs two goals to make it 250 for United, with the iconic Sir Bobby Charlton leading the way on 249.

Should Rooney pass that record before the end of the season it’ll be fascinating to see what his next move is. Although having accomplished so much with the Old Trafford outfit, the prospect of a new challenge and the potential of the salary aforementioned would surely appeal to the striker.