New Raw Tag Titles, NXT in Japan and Top WWE News from Week of December 24

WWE Introduces New Raw Tag Team Championships

Following their victory over The New Day at Roadblock: End of the Line, Cesaro and Sheamus were presented with brand-new tag title belts the following night on Raw.

The new straps are red, with the center and side plates matching the silver color first introduced on the SmackDown tag titles.

Day Three of our #Raw Tag Team reign & me mate Kojak here is feeling festive. #WhoLovesYaBaby #DayThree pic.twitter.com/woBcqKQZrU — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) December 21, 2016

The new belts might not have a different design, but it's a vast improvement over the giant pennies Superstars used to carry around.

Kofi Kingston cracked a few jokes about not getting new belts during the trio's record-setting reign, but there's a good chance The New Day will have another shot at the titles in the near future.

Chyna's Cause of Death Revealed

The unfortunate death of Joanie "Chyna" Laurer in April was heartbreaking to many fans who had hoped she had moved past her problems with substance abuse.

According to Lindsay Kimble of People, the official autopsy report revealed Chyna died due to a combination of prescriptions drugs and alcohol.

Many fans have called for WWE to posthumously induct Chyna into the Hall of Fame, an honor many feel she deserved a long time ago.

Chyna's time in the adult film industry and previous issues with the company likely kept her from being considered in the past, but things change after someone dies.

Hopefully, Chyna is remembered for being a trailblazer in women's wrestling in the years to come.

NXT to Air 2-Hour Japan Show on Wednesday

On Wednesday, December 28, WWE will air a two-hour presentation of NXT's recent supershow in Osaka, Japan, instead of the usual one-hour episode.

The show will feature some great action, including a Steel Cage match between Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura for the NXT Championship. Here is a look at the full card, according to WWE.com:

NXT Japan Card Match Stipulation Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe Steel Cage NXT Championship Match Asuka vs. Nia Jax NXT Women's Championship Match DIY vs. Tajiri and Akira Tozawa NXT Tag Team Championship Match Liv Morgan and Aliyah vs. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce Tag Team Match Oney Lorcan vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas Singles Match WWE.com

WWE Superstar Competing at 2017 Arnold Sports Festival

Dana Brooke, under her real name of Ashley Sebera, will be competing at the Fitness International competition during the 2017 Arnold Sports Festival on Friday, March 3, according to Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com.

Brooke has been competing in physique and bodybuilding competitions for years, winning several championships before signing with WWE in 2013.

WWE has had a presence at these events for the past few years, with the company promoting the 2016 festival during its weekly programming.

Brooke isn't the only female on the roster to get her start in bodybuilding. Mandy Rose talked about competing often during her time on Tough Enough.

If management is smart, it will use the extra media attention to begin a singles push for Brooke that sees her break free from Charlotte's shadow.

Title Match Added to Royal Rumble

Monday's Raw featured the return of what might be the most ridiculous stipulation in WWE history during Mick Foley's announcement regarding the Universal Championship.

Kevin Owens will defend the title against Roman Reigns in a rematch at the Royal Rumble, but KO will have to deal with his best friend, Chris Jericho, being locked in a shark cage above the ring.

"Do you know what it's like to be hanging from the ceiling like a sexy pinata?" - @IAmJericho to @FightOwensFight #RAW pic.twitter.com/gRGnkD3hgr — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 20, 2016

WWE recently reintroduced this stipulation in NXT during the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, with Paul Ellering locked in the cage.

While the idea is ridiculous, it won't hinder Owens and Reigns from having another brutal encounter like they did at Roadblock.

Do you think the cage will keep Jericho from interfering, or will the wily veteran find a way to influence the outcome of the match while suspended above the ring?

