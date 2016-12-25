The 12 Most Festive Christmas Matches in WWE History

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

Every year, WWE celebrates the holiday season as only they can: with good, old-fashioned violence and tongue-in-cheek gimmick bouts.

Since 2001, the promotion has regularly featured holiday-themed matches and moments that spread cheer and joy to its fan base. Typically, they have little impact on anything else going on and are entirely separate of ongoing storylines.

Instead, they exist primarily to entertain.

As you sit back and relax with family, enjoy this journey through WWE holiday history with these 12 festive matches featuring all-time greats, one hit wonders and jolly old St. Nick himself, Santa Claus!