Eno Benjamin to Arizona State: Sun Devils Land 4-Star RB Prospect

Eno Benjamin burst on the scene as one of the nation's premier running backs at Wylie East High School in Wylie, Texas, and he decided Saturday to continue his football journey with the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Benjamin announced his decision during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl and shared it on Twitter:

Jeff Metcalfe of AZCentralSports.com also broke the news.

The 4-star running back had previously announced his intention to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes, but he rescinded his commitment in October and reopened his recruitment.

"I think I was just tired of the recruiting process—all the visits and driving—and at the time I felt like Iowa was where I wanted to be," Benjamin told Bleacher Report's Tyler Donohue. "I made that early commitment but I always planned on taking other visits."

By virtue of that decision, the Sun Devils were able to add one of the country's most electric rushing talents to their backfield.

According to Scout.com, Benjamin is the 106th-ranked player among all 2017 recruits and the 10th-ranked player at his position. He's also the No. 2 running back in Scout's Midland Region rankings and the second-ranked rusher in all of Texas.

Benjamin is a logical successor to the likes of Demario Richard and Kalen Ballage for the Sun Devils.

Arizona State needed to put a backup plan in place after both runners wrapped up their junior seasons in 2016, and Benjamin fits the bill, even though he may not pack as much game-breaking potential on a carry-by-carry basis.

Nevertheless, Benjamin is a strong fit for a Sun Devils program that has provided some of the nation's most explosive offensive fireworks over the year.

Benjamin may not be a burner by any stretch—as evidenced by his verified 4.63-second 40-yard-dash time, per Scout—but he possesses a bundle of qualities that could make him a force to be reckoned with at the collegiate level.

"Benjamin is a highly instinctive, high-volume running back who possesses big-play ability as well as workhorse production," Scout wrote in its official report. "Possesses exceptional feet with outstanding balance and lateral ability. Dangerous start-and-stop runner who maximizes yardage at the second level with cutback ability."

So while he may not churn out explosive plays on a regular basis, Benjamin is the sort of patient and poised runner who can knife through defenses and make his presence felt thanks to his elusive running style and superb vision.