10 Best Pro Prospects Playing in College Football Playoff Games

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Jonathan Allen has emerged as one of the nation's top NFL prospects.

It's not shocking to suggest that the teams playing in the College Football Playoff have some of the most talented players in the country. After all, getting into the four-team playoff is no fluke. You need impact players who can make differences on a consistent basis.

And chances are that the NFL will take notice, too. That was the case last spring. 2015's playoff participants (Alabama, Clemson, Michigan State and Oklahoma) combined to have 12 players selected in the first two rounds of the NFL draft.

This year, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Washington are similarly talented, if not more so. Expect plenty of players who participate in the playoff on New Year's Eve to be hotly coveted by professional scouts—be it this year or next spring.

Here's a look at the top 10 professional prospects who will take part in this year's College Football Playoff. Agree? Disagree? Let us know in the comments.