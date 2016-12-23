Dollar General Bowl 2016: Ohio vs. Troy Live Score and Highlights

In a game where turnovers and big plays were the flavor of the day, Ohio made far too many mistakes against a high-octane Troy offense, and the Trojans beat the Bobcats 28-23 in the Dollar General Bowl.

Quarterback Brandon Silvers threw a couple of interceptions, but he also had 235 passing yards and a touchdown to star receiver Emanuel Thompson, who finished with eight grabs for 83 yards.

Running back Jordan Chunn added three short touchdown runs to move into Troy's all-time rushing score leader.

But the story of the game was Troy's defense, which forced five turnovers from Ohio quarterback Greg Windham. The signal-caller had an up-and-down season, and the finale was a microcosm of that as he led the team with 315 passing yards and 24 rushing yards but made far too many miscues.

Head coach Neal Brown completed his team's big turnaround by going 10-3 this year, while Ohio dropped to 8-6.