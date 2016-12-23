Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Virgil van Dijk, Moussa Dembele

Southampton boss Claude Puel has insisted Virgil van Dijk will remain at the club, while Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted the Sky Blues are unlikely to do much business in January.

According to Robert Cottingham of the Manchester Evening News, Puel said of Van Dijk, who has been linked with a £50 million move to the Etihad Stadium:

I think, for example, for Virgil the price will be the same in two or three years. He can stay for two or three years with us. He's an important player for the team. ... He has a good personality, strong character, quality, and of course he will stay with us.

Guardiola was quizzed on Friday about his January plans, and he did not believe there would be many transfers forthcoming, if any, per the Press Association's Andy Hampson:

According to the Sun's Ken Lawrence, Guardiola added, "For me to add to my squad in January I would have to find someone who is very special, more special than I already have here."

In Van Dijk, it's arguable City would acquire someone who fits that bill when compared with their current crop of defenders.

Sky Blues captain Vincent Kompany is too injury-prone to be relied upon now, and Van Dijk's numbers largely exceed those of Kompany's team-mates, per Squawka:

Van Dijk vs. City Defenders 2016-17 Premier League Stats Virgil Van Dijk John Stones Nicolas Otamendi Aleksandar Kolarov Apps 17 13 13 16 Minutes 1,530 1,074 1,131 1,382 Tackles 26 8 25 16 Headed Duels 79 24 56 41 Interceptions 44 24 38 23 Blocks 13 6 4 3 Clearances 120 58 90 81 Pass Completion 84% 91% 86% 82% Squawka

The Dutchman is among the best centre-backs in the Premier League and would undoubtedly bolster City's title hopes were he to join this winter.

Bleacher Report UK's own Sam Tighe is a huge admirer of the 25-year-old and recommended he be snapped up last summer:

Last year it was Toby Alderweireld, everyone missed it and Spurs got him. Don't make the same error twice. Van Dijk is incredible. — Sam Tighe (@stighefootball) May 4, 2016

City appear unlikely to move for the Saints man in January, and it's clear Southampton don't intend to part with their star defender. But, having caught the attention of the Premier League's elite, it seems almost inevitable he'll find himself on the move sooner or later.

Whoever lands his signature will have pulled off an impressive coup.

Meanwhile, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has warned Premier League clubs that Moussa Dembele will not be available cheaply amid reports City and Liverpool are preparing £20 million bids for the striker.

Per John Greechan of the Scottish Daily Mail, Rodgers said, "Celtic will never have to worry about having to lose anyone for a sum of money that’s not relative to the talent. Gone are the days when someone’s going to look at the Scottish market and think: 'We’ll get someone out of Celtic because it’s Scottish football.'"

Indeed, Van Dijk arrived in the Premier League for £13 million in 2015 and less than 18 months later has seen his value skyrocket to £50 million.

Demebele has been in sensational form this season, netting 17 goals. The 20-year-old recently received an impressive accolade for his efforts, per Celtic's official Twitter feed:

City have plenty of firepower, but, in terms of out-and-out centre-forwards, only Sergio Aguero and Kelechi Iheanacho fit the bill.

However, Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus is arriving in January to bolster their attacking options, so it's highly unlikely they'd make a move for any more strikers until at least the summer.

Dembele seems likely to see out his first full year at Celtic Park before moving on, but there's likely to be a scramble for his services in the summer.