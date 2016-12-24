Rose Bowl 2017: Individual Matchups to Watch in USC vs. Penn State

The Rose Bowl game between USC and Penn State may be the best bowl game outside of the College Football Playoff games.

Penn State (11-2) went from being a middle-of-the-pack team in the Big Ten to the conference champions with shocking speed and ease.

This is a team that that has proved time and time again that it knows how to make second-half adjustments that pay off with impressive victories. The Nittany Lions' win over Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship was one of many examples of this throughout the season.

The biggest difference between this version of Penn State and last year's team is improvement along the offensive line. Quarterback Trace McSorley does not have to run for cover every time he takes a snap, unlike Christian Hackenberg last year.

Running back Saquon Barkley is clearly a running back with a professional future in front of him, and he is also reaping the benefit of excellent blocking.

USC (9-3) appeared to be on the road to nowhere after getting blown out by Alabama and starting the season with a 1-3 record.

However, that's when head coach Clay Helton tapped Sam Darnold and made him the team's starting quarterback—the team began its winning ways.

USC has won eight straight games, and while Darnold is not responsible for every aspect of the reversal, he has done an excellent job and has shown the ability to overcome mistakes. He has thrown two or more TD passes in each of his last eight games.

Here's a look at several critical individual matchups that should help decide the outcome of The Granddaddy of Them All.

Trace McSorley and Saquon Barkley make one of the most dynamic and dominant duos in all of College Football. We Are. pic.twitter.com/F3BttZrJ93 — #BeatUSC 🌹 (@NittanyLionFB) December 20, 2016

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley vs. USC defensive lineman Steve Tu’ikolovatu

Barkley was the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, and he was a consistent threat every time he got his hands on the ball. Barkley ran for 1,302 yards and 16 touchdowns, and he runs with a strong, punishing style. When he makes contact, he can bounce out of tackles and pick up vital extra yards.

Tu’ikolovatu has to find a way to keep him from breaking long plays by bringing him down at or near the line of scrimmage. He has 45 tackles, including two behind the line of scrimmage. When Tu’ikolovatu gets his hands on a ball-carrier, he excels at bringing him down.

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley vs. USC cornerback Adoree Jackson

McSorley is playing with confidence and precision as the Nittany Lions head to the Rose Bowl. He has thrown for 3,360 yards and 25 touchdowns. He averages 285.5 yards per game, and if he makes a mistake or two, he is not going to sulk or bury his face in his hands. He has responded to those challenges by bouncing back and playing better in the second half.

Jackson is a special athlete who can not only cover the best receivers, but he seems to know exactly what the opposing quarterback is thinking. Jackson is a fine tackler and has 51 stops going into the Rose Bowl, but he also has four interceptions and 15 passes defensed.

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press Ronald Jones II has breakaway ability.

USC running back Ronald Jones II vs. Penn State safety Marcus Allen

There's more than a little bit of irony that the Nittany Lions are going to be depending on Marcus Allen to hold the Trojans' running game in check. However, Allen is a big-time hitter who led Penn State with 101 tackles, including six behind the line of scrimmage. Allen forced one fumble and recovered two more.

Jones finished the season with 1,027 yards and an impressive 6.5 yards per carry. He had 11 touchdowns for the season, but he has been especially hot in the second half of the season with four 100-yard games in his last six outings.

USC quarterback Sam Darnold vs. Penn State cornerback John Reid

Reid is going to have a major challenge as he attempts to keep Darnold from having a field day. Reid had 35 tackles, one interception and eight passes defensed this year.

Darnold is coming into his own, as he completed 213 of 313 passes coming into the Rose Bowl for 2,633 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His accuracy and touch have improved as the season has moved along. He plays with the kind of edge that could help the Trojans pick up their ninth consecutive victory.