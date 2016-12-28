Bleacher Report Expert Picks for College Football Playoff

Adam Kramer

Up. There are a few reasons for this, but the most significant is the fact that this year's semifinal games will take place on a Saturday.

It doesn't hurt that Alabama, the most polarizing brand, is in. So is Ohio State, another huge draw. Toss in Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, one of the faces of the sport. And, sure, Washington is a nice little playoff darling. There are plenty of reasons to watch.

But the biggest is that it's the weekend. That's huge. Work, for many, won’t get in the way as it did last year. I still feel that New Year's Eve will hurt these ratings—which is why the management committee is moving the games—but they will be better than what they were.

Not earth-moving but improved.

Barrett Sallee

Up, for sure.

I spoke with College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock in October and asked him specifically what was the biggest issue with last year's semifinals: New Year's Eve, the fact it was a workday or the fact both games got sideways.

"Our research showed that those were the top three reasons," he said. "Most people felt like the top reason was the fact that it was a workday."

While the games are on New Year's Eve again this year, they will also be on a Saturday—which means people are generally already programmed to have their college football ears up. The semifinal matchups are interesting, the storylines are abundant and ratings should thrive.

As for the national title game, yes, I also think they'll be up as long as Alabama beats Washington. A rematch of last year's championship tilt with Clemson or the semifinal matchup from two years ago against Ohio State would be extra spicy.

Christopher Walsh

It depends on which teams win.

Overall, the ratings were down so much last year I'm going to say they won't be worse, but that might just be me being optimistic. Organizers learned the hard way that playing the semifinals on New Year's Eve was a really bad idea. Doing so again may be worse.

If the title game is a rematch of Alabama-Clemson, there will be cause for concern for ESPN. Only Washington-Clemson would probably be worse from a ratings standpoint. But last year's national championship was also a very, very good game. So I'd like to think that potential matchup would draw comparable numbers.

If it's Alabama-Ohio State, the ratings will be huge.

Greg Couch

The ratings are going to go up, no question. Playoff officials made a huge mistake putting these games on New Year's Eve, thinking the sport is bigger even than it is. That buried last year's playoff. But Ohio State and Alabama are ratings magnets, and having both of them playing will drive the numbers up. They would be even higher if the games weren't on New Year's Eve. Pessimism: I suspect Washington stayed behind Ohio State in the rankings to keep the possibility of an Alabama-Ohio State national title game and dream ratings intact.

Michael Felder

I expect they'll be up from a year ago because of the teams that are playing. With Clemson and Ohio State, we've got one of the game's most dynamic players against one of the game's top three biggest brands. As long as the game is not a blowout, which is what Oklahoma turned into a year ago, there will be plenty of eyeballs on that one. The starting point is higher—no disrespect to Oklahoma, but it isn't Ohio State (most teams are not).

Alabama and Washington have another of the game's top three brands, plus, unlike a year ago, it involves the West Coast. That is a market that was wholly excluded a season ago. Pulling in just some of those eyeballs from Seattle and down the left coast should help.