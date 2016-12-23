Manchester United Transfer News: Morgan Schneiderlin, James Rodriguez Rumours

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis confirmed on Friday that he’s submitted a bid for out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the Baggies' Boxing Day trip to Arsenal, Pulis said money is on the table: “I don’t want to say any more other than confirm our bid. We have to be fair to Manchester United and the player."

Alex Terrell of The Sun revealed earlier in December that Schneiderlin is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and would be allowed to leave in January. But West Brom will have company in their bid to sign him.

According to Laurie Whitwell of Daily Mail, Everton are also interested in the Frenchman, who has disappointed since his big-money move to Old Trafford from Southampton in the summer of 2015.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone revealed that West Brom's bid is worth £13 million—representing a £12 million loss for the Red Devils:

Tony Pulis confirms West Brom bid @SchneiderlinMo4 bid. Handy for @ManUtd to have more than one club interested. Cost £25m. Bid £13m. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) December 23, 2016

The ball is now very much in Everton’s court. They have the funds to outbid the Baggies, but they’ll need to act fast.

Elsewhere, Manchester United have emerged as the front-runners in the race to sign Real Madrid star James Rodriguez.

Chelsea were previously thought to be in the hot seat to sign the Colombian, but Alec Shilton of The Sun reported that the Blues aren’t willing to meet Real Madrid’s whopping £60 million valuation.

Manchester United, however, are said to be in the hunt and could well launch a bid for the Real Madrid man as soon as January.

Shilton writes that manager Jose Mourinho is desperate to sign a world-class No. 10 to create a dangerous link between Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Rodriguez fits the bill.

United are expected to splash the cash in January as Mourinho looks to continue developing his improving squad, with a few holes still left to plug before the team becomes a true force again.

Mourinho and Co. take on Sunderland on Boxing Day, looking to extend their unbeaten run to 11 games in all competitions, before taking on Middlesbrough and West Ham United to round off the festive period.