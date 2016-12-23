Manchester United Transfer News: Antoine Griezmann, Morgan Schneiderlin Rumours

Manchester United reportedly remain "well poised" to sign Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann despite interest from rivals Manchester City.

According to Samuel Luckhurst and Alex Porter of the Manchester Evening News, the France international is friendly with Red Devils star Paul Pogba, which could be key in convincing the striker to move to Old Trafford. Further factors in United’s favour are outlined too:

Griezmann’s boyhood hero was David Beckham, his brother’s a United fan, playing alongside Pogba would be attractive to Griezmann, United are one of the few clubs in the world who can afford him, there would be no competition from Real Madrid and the player gets to send his profile into the stratosphere not just by joining United but by inheriting the No. 7 shirt

It’s also noted that City are also interested in signing the 25-year-old, who emerged as one of the most exciting attacking players in football in 2016.

For both Atletico and France, Griezmann has excelled. With the former, he was the driving force behind a title challenge in La Liga and a run to the UEFA Champions League final, although Atletico lost out to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

Per ESPN FC, his form has been superb since moving to the Spanish capital from Real Sociedad in 2014:

Antoine Griezmann says he's happy in Madrid, but Manchester United would suit him eventually.



With France, he was the top scorer at the summer's UEFA European Championship but lost out in the final once again.

While he’s on an uncharacteristic goalless run, there’s no doubting the world-class credentials of the player. If United were to land him, it’d be considered a significant coup.

Xavier Laine/Getty Images Griezmann has had a brilliant year.

After all, Griezmann would add another dimension to the team’s attacking play. The Frenchman is rapid with the ball at his feet, makes brilliant decisions in the final third and, this season, has showcased a willingness to take responsibility in deeper areas of the field. Griezmann is fast becoming a complete forward.

For the time being, a move looks unlikely, with the man himself insisting he's "good in Madrid" in a recent interview with France Football (h/t Ian Holyman for ESPN FC). However, if there is interest from the Red Devils, that’s unlikely to halt their pursuit.

Morgan Schneiderlin Open to West Brom

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

According to Laurie Whitwell of the Daily Mail, United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is open to joining West Bromwich Albion in January.

The report notes the Baggies are to rival Everton for the France international's signature and have bid £18 million for his services. "The 27-year-old would be keen for a move to Goodison Park and [a] reunion with [Ronald] Koeman, but should a deal fail to be struck between the clubs, he is not averse to moving to West Brom," Whitwell said.

Schneiderlin’s slump at Old Trafford has left plenty surprised, as he established himself as one of the standout midfielders in the Premier League during his time with Southampton.

These figures from Squawka Football ahead of his debut season at United sum up just how big a presence he was in midfield on the south coast:

Morgan Schneiderlin has won 274 tackles in the Premier League over the last 3 seasons, more than any other player. pic.twitter.com/GHwQCfvdG6 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 13, 2015

Manager Jose Mourinho seemingly has a particular blueprint to which he adheres when it comes to players, and Schneiderlin, on paper, should tick a lot of boxes for the Portuguese, as he’s shown both brains and brawn in the past. However, he’s yet to make a start for the Red Devils in the Premier League since Mourinho took charge in the summer.

The prospect of working alongside Everton boss and former Saints chief Koeman again would surely appeal to Schneiderlin, as would the north-west location and the chance to become a key cog in a team looking upward. The midfielder will be encouraged by the knowledge that if that deal hits a snag, there’s a fine alternative in West Brom.