New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Full Report Card Grades for Eagles

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Full Report Card Grades for Eagles
Corey Perrine/Getty Images
The Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants 24-19 at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday Night Football. The Eagles raced out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter and did enough to hold on for the win.

The Eagles' much maligned secondary was the key. They were able to intercept Eli Manning three times; Malcolm Jenkins had two including a pick-six and Terrence Brooks' effort to seal the game was also his first defensive action of the season.

The Eagles only manged 286 yards of offense but were able to string enough plays together to get the job done. Even Nelson Agholor came up with a big play.

The Eagles were able to win their first NFC East game, and the victory was their first in a one-possession game.

