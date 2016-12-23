New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Full Report Card Grades for Eagles

The Eagles were given a big scare when Carson Wentz exited the game to be evaluated for a concussion. Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon slammed Wentz to the ground on a failed screen pass, and it was unclear whether the Eagles quarterback was being evaluated for a concussion or a shoulder injury. Fortunately, Wentz was fine and returned to the game.

Wentz wasn't great on the day, but he didn't have to be. He finished 13-of-24 for 152 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. The interception was a poor decision to force the ball down the field. Wentz's arm seems to be feeling the toll from the volume of throws he has had to make this year, and his velocity seems to have dipped.

The good from Wentz came in the form of his mobility. He ran for 27 yards and was able to consistently avoid pressure within the pocket. He was able to get Giants safety Landon Collins to bite on Zach Ertz crossing the field and find Nelson Agholor for a 40-yard touchdown.

Chase Daniel was serviceable in his short appearance and helped create a 16-yard Ryan Mathews catch and run.

Grade: C+