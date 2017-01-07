College Basketball's Most One-Dimensional Teams This Season

Josh Pastner has a major rebuilding project on his hands with Georgia Tech, though last week's upset of North Carolina indicates it isn't an impossible task. It just might be easier if the Yellow Jackets had the ability to take (and make) all of the types of shots available in college basketball.

Through 14 games, Georgia Tech has attempted 168 three-pointers, the fewest of any team in Division I, hitting on 33.3 percent of them. Its three-point-attempt rate, which is based on the percentage of shots taken by a team that are outside the line, is second-worst in Division I at 21.2 percent. Only Evansville (20.1 percent) takes a lower percentage of threes, but the Purple Aces have shown better offensive efficiency (102.1 points per 100 possessions compared to 95.7 for Tech).

Pastner's patchwork squad, many of whom are in their first season with the program, has only two players who have made more than 10 threes: junior guard Tadric Jackson and senior forward Quinton Stephens. They're making 36 percent of their shots from outside while the remainder of the team is 24-of-79.

If the Yellow Jackets were better on two-pointers it might not matter as much, but they shoot 45 percent from inside the arc, which ranks 306th out of 351 schools. Take away junior center Ben Lammers' 56.9 percent shooting and the rest are making only 41.5 percent of their twos.