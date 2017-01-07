College Basketball's Most One-Dimensional Teams This Season

Chet Strange/Getty Images
It's now well-chronicled that Virginia plays at a methodical pace, one that preaches patience and efficiency on offense and dedication to discipline on defense. It's led the Cavaliers to win 100 games since the start of the 2013-14 season.
But there's still one thing missing from how Virginia operates when it has the ball: getting to the line. In 14 games they've attempted 178 free throws, third-fewest in the country, and are making only 69.1 percent, which is in the bottom half of all Division I teams.
The Cavaliers get 0.235 foul shots per field-goal attempt, the lowest rate in the nation, and less than 13 percent of their scoring comes at the line. That's all well and good most of the time since Virginia shoots 49.4 percent and holds opponents to 36.7 percent shooting, but when their foes are getting so many more foul shot opportunities, it negates those numbers.
Virginia has taken more free throws than the opposition six times and in its three losses the discrepancy has been enormous, particularly in its two ACC losses. Florida State only made 12 of 24 foul shots, but that was three more than Virginia made (on 16 attempts) in a two-point victory. While on Wednesday, Pittsburgh had a 28-5 edge in free-throw attempts (and 17-2 advantage in makes) in winning by 12 in overtime.
All statistics courtesy of Sports-Reference.com, unless otherwise noted. All recruiting information courtesy of Scout.com, unless otherwise noted.
Follow Brian J. Pedersen on Twitter at @realBJP.