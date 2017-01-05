Predicting Which Mid-Major College Basketball Stars Have NBA Futures

If you're good enough, the NBA is going to find you.

Top college basketball players don't need a feature role with a power-conference team to draw the attention of pro scouts, despite how it seems based on where the best high school prospects tend to go. Every year, there are players from lower-profile leagues who end up getting drafted or signing rookie free-agent deals and fare just as well (if not better) than the more well-known guys from the big schools.

In the 2016 NBA draft, seven players were selected from non-power conferences, including three in the first round and Gonzaga's Domantas Sabonis in the lottery.

Expect that trend to continue in 2017 as several mid-major players are popping up on mock drafts. Which of them have the best shot of making it in the NBA and having a productive career? Check out our list and then give us your thoughts in the comments section.