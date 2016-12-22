Jaromir Jagr Passes Mark Messier for 2nd on NHL's All-Time Points List

Florida Panthers right-winger Jaromir Jagr moved into second place on the NHL's all-time scoring list with an assist in the third period of Thursday's game against the Boston Bruins.

Nick Cotsonika of NHL.com noted the veteran passed Mark Messier with the assist on Aleksander Barkov's goal.

According to Cotsonika, Messier said on the scoreboard, "It is an honor for me to pass this baton on to you."

The NHL reacted to the impressive feat:

Alain Poupart of NHL.com said Jagr tied Messier with three assists Tuesday.

Per Poupart, the winger said, "If it happens, it happens" when discussing whether he would pass Messier Thursday. "If it doesn't, it doesn't. Hopefully I can have an opportunity the next game. Just win the hockey game. Hopefully sooner or later, it's going to happen."

While the 44-year-old Jagr is a surefire future Hall of Famer who eclipsed hockey royalty Thursday, he is never going to catch the Great One. According to Hockey Reference, Wayne Gretzky amassed 2,857 points throughout his career from 1979 to 1999.

Gretzky is far ahead of every single player who ever laced it up in the league:

NHL All-Time Points Leaders Rank Player Points 1 Wayne Gretzky 2,857 2 Jaromir Jagr 1,888 3 Mark Messier 1,887 4 Gordie Howe 1,850 5 Ron Francis 1,798 6 Marcel Dionne 1,771 7 Steve Yzerman 1,755 8 Mario Lemieux 1,723 9 Joe Sakic 1,641 10 Phil Esposito 1,590 Source: Hockey-Reference.com

Jagr entered the league in 1990 as the No. 5 overall pick and has played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars, New Jersey Devils and Panthers throughout his lengthy career.

He notched 149 points in 1995-96 for the Penguins and has five seasons with more than 100 points in his career. While he is no longer in his prime, he notched a solid 66 points last season for the Panthers and helped lead them to the playoffs for just the second time since the 1999-2000 campaign.

However, Jagr's Panthers entered Thursday's contest at 15-14-5 and were on the outside looking in at the postseason picture.

While the nine-time All-Star and two-time Stanley Cup winner's legacy is secure, he will look to add to it by leading Florida to the playoffs again with a strong finish this season.