Why Arsenal Should Hijack PSG's Move for Julian Draxler

The forthcoming transfer window will be unusual for Arsenal. Ostensibly, they don’t need any new additions. This is their strongest squad in years, with depth in all areas of the field. However, that doesn’t mean they should pass up a good opportunity if one comes by.

Julian Draxler is one such opportunity. With reports that the Germany international is on the verge of joining Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal should act quickly to hijack PSG’s bid and bring Draxler to north London.

A move for Draxler has been a long time coming. Arsenal were first heavily linked with the attacking midfielder in January 2014, with David Hytner of the Guardian reporting that Arsenal sent their chief negotiator, Dick Law, to Germany to try to secure a deal. An agreement could not be reached, and Draxler left Schalke 04 for Wolfsburg in 2015.

However, Arsene Wenger is a manager who likes to monitor targets over a long time. If he misses out first time around, he invariably goes back to get his man. Julio Baptista and Santi Cazorla are both examples of players who joined other clubs amid Arsenal interest (Real Madrid and Malaga respectively), only to end up at the Emirates Stadium.

Wenger has not kept his admiration for Draxler a secret. In an interview for Chinese Television (via Bleacher Report), Wenger cited Draxler as one of the players to watch at Euro 2016. The Gunners boss said: "It will be very interesting to follow what Draxler does. ... He is still a very young player."

Wenger was not wrong—the then-22-year-old produced some strong performances for his country during the tournament, particularly against Slovakia.

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images Julian Draxler volleys home against Slovakia at Euro 2016.

It was a little surprising to see Draxler remain at Wolfsburg in the summer, especially given his tempestuous relationship with the club's hierarchy, but it seems that his bridges are well and truly burned. He has been regularly booed by the club’s fans this season, and a January move appears a certainty.

PSG are seemingly the front-runners, with Loic Tanzi of Goal going so far as to state that a deal is in place between the French club and Wolfsburg, writing:

PSG have reached an agreement with Wolfsburg for the transfer of Julian Draxler. ... Goal understands that PSG, who are struggling domestically this season under new manager Unai Emery, have now agreed a deal worth a potential €45 million for the Germany international to move to Parc des Princes. The Bundesliga side will receive an initial €35m, with the possibility of an extra €10m in bonuses.

However, if the player is to be believed, the Parisian club is not the only horse in the race. In an interview with German paper Bild (h/t Stephan Uersfeld of ESPN FC), Draxler revealed: "I am in talks with a couple of clubs, but so far no decision has been made. We will all sit down and make a sensible decision that is suitable for us."

A fee being agreed does not necessarily mean a deal will go through. There could still be time for Arsenal to move in and edge PSG out of a deal—if their interest is serious. Italian journalist Emanuele Giulianelli told the Daily Star there has been contact between the Gunners and the player’s agent, Fabio Parisi.

Time is of the essence. With Draxler edging toward a move to Ligue 1, Arsenal must act fast or risk missing out on the playeragain.

The problem is that Wenger was not necessarily planning on any January additions. In early December, Matt Law of the Telegraph wrote:

Arsenal have no plans to attempt to boost their Premier League title bid by making any significant signings in the January transfer window. Despite midfielder Santi Cazorla’s absence, Arsenal are not actively looking to add to their senior squad in next month’s transfer window and have no plans to do so unless they are hit by an injury crisis.

It’s a reasonable policy to adopt. Arsenal spent a lot of money last summer, bringing in the expensive trio of Granit Xhaka, Shkodran Mustafi and Lucas Perez for around £90 million, per Transfermarkt.

Draxler is most often deployed as a No. 10 or left winger, and Arsenal are well-stocked in those positions. Mesut Ozil is firmly established as the side’s playmaker, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Alex Iwobi have both shown positive form on the left. Lucas is also versatile enough to play on that flank, while Danny Welbeck’s imminent return to fitness provides another option in that position.

Arsenal do not need Draxler. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean they shouldn’t go out and get him.

CARL DE SOUZA/Getty Images The signing of Jose Antonio Reyes helped Arsenal toward the title in 2004.

Arsenal did not need to sign Jose Antonio Reyes in January 2004, but his addition helped propel them toward the historic achievement of winning the Premier League title without suffering a single defeat.

Should Arsenal try to sign Julian Draxler? Yes No Submit Vote vote to see results Should Arsenal try to sign Julian Draxler? Yes 82.0%

No 18.0% Total votes: 61

Although Iwobi and Oxlade-Chamberlain have fared well, Draxler would still represent an upgrade. Arsenal’s front four contains three undroppable players. Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are clearly indispensable, while Theo Walcott’s form this season makes him a certain starter. If there is room anywhere in the attack, it’s on the left-hand side—and that’s where Draxler can be at his most dangerous.

His acquisition would be a gamble—and an expensive one at that. His form this season has been poor. However, his potential remains huge. He combines physical power and speed with outstanding technique and dribbling ability. The collection of raw attributes at his disposal makes him occasionally reminiscent of a young Cristiano Ronaldo, but he has yet to get anywhere close to fulfilling his potential.

Comparisons with a teenage Robin van Persie are also not too far off the mark. The Dutchman was also a hothead who regularly fell out with his superiors before settling under Wenger’s tutelage. Despite his disciplinary problems, his talent was never in question—and the same is true for Draxler.

That’s what might excite Wenger, who loves nothing more than helping a prodigiously gifted player blossom into a star. If Wenger has one talent that marks him above the rest, it’s the ability to mould the careers of attacking talents. George Weah, Nicolas Anelka, Thierry Henry, Van Persie and more have all profited from Wenger’s coaching ability. Draxler could be the next in line.

Despite some poor recent results, Arsenal are still in the title race. However, they need something to kickstart their challenge. A move for Draxler could be just what’s required to light the fuse and get Arsenal’s bid for glory back on track.

James McNicholas is Bleacher Report's lead Arsenal correspondent and will be following the club from a London base throughout 2016/17. Follow him on Twitter here.