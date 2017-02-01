Larry Fitzgerald Announces Return to Cardinals: Latest Comments and Reaction

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Larry Fitzgerald will continue his fantastic career with the Arizona Cardinals, announcing his return for the 2017 season.

ESPN's Jim Trotter broke the news of Fitzgerald's decision to play out the final year of his contract after speaking with the receiver.

Next year will be the 14th in the league for the 33-year-old, who is already one of the best receivers ever to play the game. The No. 3 pick of the 2004 draft has more than lived up to the hype, ranking in the top 10 in NFL history in receptions (1,125), receiving yards (14,389) and receiving touchdowns (104). Only Jerry Rice and Tony Gonzalez have more receptions in their careers.

However, Fitzgerald proved he is far from finished in 2016, earning his 10th Pro Bowl selection after finishing with 107 catches for 1,023 yards.

He also consistently proves he cares about more than just his own statistics. Per Pro Football Focus, he was the No. 1 blocking receiver in the NFL in 2016.

The veteran discussed his future in December, promising Cardinals fans he would "never play anywhere else," per Mark McClune of CBS 5. Still, he was noncommittal about his future, saying prior to Week 16, "I don't know what I am doing next year," per Darren Urban of the team's official site.

After giving it some thought, Fitzgerald has decided to return for the 2017 season, the last of his current contract. While the Pro Football Hall of Fame is likely still in his future, it will just have to wait another year.

The Cardinals will now head into next season with elite skill players like Fitzgerald and David Johnson, along with young receivers like J.J. Nelson and John Brown. Even after a disappointing 2016 campaign, the squad can return to contention if everyone stays healthy.