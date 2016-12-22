Shane Beamer Fined $25k for Role in Wake Forest Gameplan Leaks

University of Georgia tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Shane Beamer was fined $25,000 for his role in the "Wakeyleaks" scandal on Thursday, per Andy Bitter of the Roanoke Times.

Beamer was an assistant at Virginia Tech in 2014 when he was contacted by Tommy Elrod, a radio analyst who leaked Wake Forest's game plans to opponents over the past three seasons, as he explained in a release on Thursday:

I had known him for several years through coaching circles so I did not think it unusual he would be calling me. During these communications, however, he told me about a few plays that he said Wake Forest might run during the game on Saturday. I did not share this information with anyone, including our student-athletes, anyone on the coaching staff, or my father, nor did we use the information in the game.

Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock alluded to the wrongdoings in a release on Dec. 15, stating that "we have recently been made aware that a former Wake Forest staff member provided one of our former assistant coaches some game plan information prior to our game in 2014."

Beamer's former employers along with Louisville were also fined $25,000 on Saturday for accepting the information supplied by Elrod, a former Wake Forest player and assistant who was fired in 2013, via Andrea Adelson of ESPN.com.

Army was also involved in the scandal, per Adelson, and has launched an internal investigation within the program. No word on the findings has been released yet.

Beamer had worked under his father, longtime Hokies head coach Frank Beamer, from 2011-2015. After his father retired, Beamer was hired by Georgia in January 2016.

According to Norm Wood of the Daily Press, Beamer was approached by the publication about the scandal to which he replied that he knew nothing of it until the news originally broke earlier in December.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, who hired Beamer, also spoke on the issue in the same Georgia press release: "While we do not condone this type of behavior, I appreciate Shane informing me and our administration of his involvement and respect the way in which he is accepting responsibility for his lapse in judgment."

The fine is the only punishment that has been put on Beamer. However, there is a possibility that he could be suspended for Georgia's Liberty Bowl matchup against TCU on Dec. 30. According to Adelson, Louisville offensive coordinator Lonnie Galloway was suspended for his team's Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl against LSU for accepting Elrod's information before a game in November.