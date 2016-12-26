2017 NFL Draft Order: Updated 1st-Round Listings After Week 16

While the top teams in the NFL will go into Week 17 figuring out their playoff seeds, the rest of the squads can focus on improving their draft positions.

Both the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers have a chance of earning the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL draft, although both showed that is not the top priority for the players. The Browns earned their first win of the year Saturday afternoon to give the 49ers a chance to move into pole position, but San Francisco followed that up with its own win.

Although it's clear these squads aren't going to lose on purpose, a high draft pick could go a long way toward turning around a team's fortune. Here is a look at the latest draft order heading into Week 17.

2017 NFL Draft Order (As of Dec. 26) Pick Team Record 1 Cleveland Browns 1-14 2 San Francisco 49ers 2-13 3 Chicago Bears 3-12 4 Jacksonville Jaguars 3-12 5 Tennessee Titans (via Los Angeles Rams) 4-11 6 New York Jets 4-11 7 San Diego Chargers 5-10 8 Cincinnati Bengals 5-9-1 9 Carolina Panthers 6-9 10 Cleveland Browns (via Philadelphia Eagles) 6-9 11 Arizona Cardinals 6-8-1 12 Buffalo Bills 7-8 13 Indianapolis Colts 7-8 14 New Orleans Saints 7-8 15 Philadelphia Eagles (via Minnesota Vikings) 7-8 16 Tennessee Titans 8-7 17 Baltimore Ravens 8-7 18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8-7 19 Denver Broncos 8-7 20 Washington Redskins 8-6-1 21 Houston Texans 9-6 22 Green Bay Packers 9-6 23 Detroit Lions 9-5 24 Seattle Seahawks 9-5-1 25 Miami Dolphins 10-5 26 New York Giants 10-5 27 Pittsburgh Steelers 10-5 28 Kansas City Chiefs 11-4 29 Atlanta Falcons 10-5 30 Oakland Raiders 12-3 31 Dallas Cowboys 12-2 32 New England Patriots 13-2 NFL.com

Teams in Position for Top Picks

Cleveland Browns

There are certainly a lot of Browns fans who are tired of losing, but turning around a franchise can be much easier if you draft well.

Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan looked at a team that could be the blueprint toward fixing the organization:

#Raiders draft Khalil Mack & Derek Carr in 2014, lose 10 straight that year. 2 years later, playoffs. It can be done quickly #Browns — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) December 19, 2016

Cleveland ironically took a quarterback and a defensive player with upside with its first two picks in 2014, but cornerback Justin Gilbert is no longer on the roster, and quarterback Johnny Manziel isn't even in the NFL.

The team has taken a lot of high-risk, high-reward players early in the draft, but few of them are reaching their potential.

This year will be a chance to turn things around with a new administration, whether that means drafting a quarterback right away or instead getting safer picks you know will contribute. Defensive end Myles Garrett out of Texas A&M could help, even if the team still needs someone to line up under center.

There will be plenty of time to make a decision, but one more loss and Cleveland can start planning for selecting with the No. 1 pick.

San Francisco 49ers

There are a lot of reasons the 49ers fell from Super Bowl contender to one of the worst teams in the league, but head coach Chip Kelly believes injuries have a lot to do with it.

"You're dealing with what you started the season with isn't what you're ending the season with," Kelly said, per Mark Purdy of the Mercury News.

"Part of being really good in this league is staying healthy," the coach added, "and when you can stay healthy and you're playing with your frontline guys, then you've got a shot."

There is some merit to this argument with key players like NaVorro Bowman, Arik Armstead and Eric Reid on injured reserve. On the other hand, this team needs a large upgrade of talent at a lot of positions.

San Francisco needs upgrades almost across the board, and that starts with the draft. The first-round pick could be used for a playmaker on either side of the ball who can make an impact early and help lead to wins.

Whether there is a new general manager, a new coach or anything else, the needs remain the same.

Chicago Bears

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Although the Chicago Bears keep losing, they haven't been embarrassed like some of the other teams near the bottom of the standings.

The team has nine losses in the last 11 games, with six of those defeats coming by six points or fewer. Jordan Howard has emerged as a go-to running back who can carry an offense, while other young players like Leonard Floyd and Cameron Meredith have been impressive in flashes.

With that said, there is still work to do before being able to contend in the NFC North, starting with solving the quarterback situation.

Jay Cutler appears to be done in Chicago, and while Matt Barkley played well for a stretch, his five-interception game against the Washington Redskins Saturday was far from encouraging. The opposing defense had some harsh words for the former USC star, per Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune:

Redskins CB Bashaud Breeland on Bears QB Matt Barkley: "Every time he threw a pass past 15 yards, it was like, 'Oh, who's got this one?' — Rich Campbell (@Rich_Campbell) December 24, 2016

The Bears will probably need to find a new quarterback before the start of next season, whether that means through free agency, trade or the draft.

At least the recent loss helped the Bears gain a spot over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Follow Rob Goldberg on Twitter.