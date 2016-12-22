Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Thibaut Courtois and Niklas Sule

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has reportedly informed team-mates and friends he'll move back to La Liga next summer to join Real Madrid. Elsewhere, the Blues' hopes of landing Hoffenheim's Niklas Sule have improved after Bayern Munich baulked at his asking price.

According to Jose Felix Diaz of Madrid-based newspaper Marca, the former Atletico Madrid loanee is eager to make his return to La Liga, but it looks like Los Merengues will win the race for his services this time around.

Not only that, but Diaz sourced Spanish radio station Onda Cero, which said Courtois has already been in contact with Real Madrid representatives regarding a transfer and are "close to closing a deal."

It was back in September that Courtois revealed Los Blancos wished him a fast recovery after suffering a three-month injury lay-off last season, per Marca's Lorena Gonzalez, which is when the transfer seeds may have been planted:

What I do know is that Real Madrid made a very nice gesture to me. When I hurt my knee I was sent a fax wishing me a speedy recovery. I don't know anything apart from what I read in the papers. But I think a lot of clubs are monitoring me because of my profile. I can adapt to any style of play at any club.

Courtois spent three successful seasons on loan at the Vicente Calderon between 2011 and 2014, during which he met his current partner, according to Diaz's report, which could be another factor in his motives to return.

While rumours of a move to the Spanish capital circulate, Kristof Terreur of Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws reassured Chelsea fans there has been no official contact with the club just yet:

Thibaut Courtois might be a Real Madrid target for next summer, but there are no negotiations at the moment. Even no formal offers. #cfc pic.twitter.com/aib2H4xgaJ — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) December 22, 2016

After a difficult 2015-16 campaign, Chelsea and Courtois have established themselves as a Premier League powerhouse once more this term, with the stopper keeping clean sheets in 10 of his 17 outings.

Manager Antonio Conte will undoubtedly value the 24-year-old's presence in between the posts and be eager to keep hold of his talents, paying his No. 1 high praise following their recent 1-0 victory over Sunderland:

"He's a fantastic keeper, when we needed him he replied in a good way. I'm pleased for him, the team & the fans" - Conte on Courtois #SUNCHE pic.twitter.com/gpoWy9xspl — Premier League (@premierleague) December 14, 2016

Meanwhile, Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Sule after Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness told German daily Kicker (h/t Sun's Sam Street) Hoffenheim's asking price is a concern: “There are still big problems. The transfer fee could seriously endanger the deal.”

Bayern were thought to have agreed a £21 million deal for the defender earlier in December, as noted by Street, and BT Sport pundit Raphael Honigstein detailed why the Bundesliga titans were moving for his services now:

.@ChelseaFC's loss 👎@FCBayernEN's gain 👍



Niklas Sule looks set for a move to the German giants. #BTEFS https://t.co/VxVEw9FoOM — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) December 18, 2016

Chelsea already added David Luiz to his centre-back ranks in a summer deadline day manoeuvre, but the emphasis on central defenders in his 3-4-3 system could see him strengthen further in that position next year.

Sule, 21, has made 99 appearances for Hoffenheim and has made one senior appearance for Germany, and Chelsea are reportedly "willing to pay a fee of at least £30 million" in order to satisfy Hoffenheim's valuation of the defender.