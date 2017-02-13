UEFA Champions League 250: Ranking the Top Footballers After the Group Stage

1 of 10

Out goes the group stage, and in comes the knockout stages.

The Champions League's last-16 draw offered some mouthwatering ties, with several of Europe's top clubs locking horns over two legs thanks to some inventive swirling of the balls, but one piece of business remains from the group stage: ranking the best players at their respective positions after Matchday 6.

Standout footballers were in abundance during the group stage. Many of the usual suspects were amazing, but often lesser known, or even unknown, footballers shocked our collective consciousness and arrived from nowhere.

In that sense, Bleacher Report is taking a holistic approach: breaking down each position, finding those outstanding footballers and grading each according to his output. With 250 players—from the 32 qualified clubs in the group stage—competition for places is tough, but there is enough room for thorough investigation and critique.

Each player is evaluated by your slightly biased but mostly fair author, who will bring you player grades based on the action after every round of matches.

Before presenting the sixth set of grades for the 2016/17 Champions League, though, a reminder of the methodology is in order.