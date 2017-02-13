    UEFA Champions LeagueDownload App

    UEFA Champions League 250: Ranking the Top Footballers After the Group Stage

    Daniel TilukFeatured ColumnistFebruary 13, 2017

    UEFA Champions League 250: Ranking the Top Footballers After the Group Stage

      Out goes the group stage, and in comes the knockout stages.

      The Champions League's last-16 draw offered some mouthwatering ties, with several of Europe's top clubs locking horns over two legs thanks to some inventive swirling of the balls, but one piece of business remains from the group stage: ranking the best players at their respective positions after Matchday 6.

      Standout footballers were in abundance during the group stage. Many of the usual suspects were amazing, but often lesser known, or even unknown, footballers shocked our collective consciousness and arrived from nowhere.

      In that sense, Bleacher Report is taking a holistic approach: breaking down each position, finding those outstanding footballers and grading each according to his output. With 250 players—from the 32 qualified clubs in the group stage—competition for places is tough, but there is enough room for thorough investigation and critique.

      Each player is evaluated by your slightly biased but mostly fair author, who will bring you player grades based on the action after every round of matches.

      Before presenting the sixth set of grades for the 2016/17 Champions League, though, a reminder of the methodology is in order.

    Methodology

      Footballers are graded on a series of four key attributes in their respective positional roles. Using a grading scale, starting at zero and going up to anywhere from 10 to 25, the system is altered by the most recently completed matchday—reaching a maximum of 100 points.

      The 250 players are divided into positions and ranked against/with their contemporaries:

      • 30 goalkeepers
      • 20 right-backs and right wing-backs
      • 20 left-backs and left wing-backs
      • 40 centre-backs
      • 60 defensive, central and attacking midfielders
      • 25 right midfielders, right-wingers and right-sided forwards
      • 25 left midfielders, left-wingers and left-sided forwards
      • 30 strikers and centre-forwards

      Domestic form will bear no weight in the Champions League proceedings.

      Obviously no system is perfect, and there are flaws with every conceivable methodology, but giving each group of players a unique grading system—rather than throwing every footballer into the same equation—should offer a truer end result from matchday to matchday.

      Grading is a subjective process. We all have things we notice and things we appreciate more than others; in that respect, no ranking is ever definitive.

      In the event of ties, we simply ask: "Who do we think had a better game?" The winner gets top billing.

    Goalkeepers

      In the last matchday of the group stage, managers had an array of situations to handle. Some clubs were already eliminated, some were qualified for the knockout stages and others were somewhere in between. This offered coaches chances to rotate their squads, and the players who most felt the brunt of these alterations were goalkeepers.

      Given makeshift back lines to marshal in several cases, No. 1s were tasked with being the last line of defence for back lines that were not always comfortable corralling attacks. More than a few goalkeepers received drubbings as a result—most notably Leicester City's Ben Hamer.

      In Kasper Schmeichel's absence the 29-year-old Englishman, in front of a scarcely used back four, retrieved five FC Porto goals out of his net. Hamer cannot receive too much punishment for his solitary 90 minutes of Champions League football, but it shows what can happen when change happens en masse.

      On the goalkeeping spectrum's other end, Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer played at his expected world-class level for one of the few times during this season's UCL campaign. Manager Carlo Ancelotti's arrival has altered Neuer's directives slightly from previous management, but the Germany international was instrumental in Bayern earning a clean sheet and three points against Atletico Madrid.

        

      Grading Scale

      Hand: Handling (graded out of 25)

      Pos: Positioning (graded out of 25)

      Kick: Kicking (graded out of 25)

      Saves: Saves (graded out of 25)

      Ovr: Top possible score of 100

       

      Goalkeeper Rankings | Matchday 6
      RankPlayerClubHandPosKick Saves Ovr
      1Sergio RicoSevilla2223232492
      2Jan OblakAtletico Madrid2224222391
      3Hugo LlorisTottenham Hotspur2322222289
      4Gianluigi BuffonJuventus2224212188
      5David OspinaArsenal2122222287
      6Manuel NeuerBayern Munich 2023212286
      7Anthony LopesOlympique Lyonnais2221222186
      8Danijel SubasicAS Monaco2221192183
      9Roman BurkiBorussia Dortmund 2022202082 
      10Kasper SchmeichelLeicester City2121192182
      11Ederson MoraesBenfica2120192080 
      12Keylor NavasReal Madrid1920202079
      13Robin OlsenCopenhagen2020192079
      14Iker Casillas FC Porto1920201978
      15Alphonse AreolaParis Saint-Germain2019191977
      16Yann SommerBorussia Monchengladbach2019181976
      17FabricioBesiktas 1820191875
      18Marc-Andre ter StegenBarcelona1919191774
      19Jose ReinaNapoli1819171872
      20Bernd LenoBayer Leverkusen1718191872
      21Rui PatricioSporting CP1917181771
      22Artur RudkoDynamo Kiev1619171870
      23Jeroen ZoetPSV Eindhoven1718171769
      24Craig GordonCeltic1717161868
      25Claudio BravoManchester City1517191566
      26Tomas VaclikFC Basel1715171564
      27Soslan DzhanaevFC Rostov 1616151663
      28Vladislav StoyanovLudogorets1514161661
      29Ludovic ButelleClub Brugge1415151559
      30Igor AkinfeevCSKA Moscow1315161458

       

      Notable Omissions

      • Petr Cech, Arsenal

    Right-Backs and Right Wing-Backs

      Over the course of the group stage's six matchdays, right-backs were challenged by a competitive and talented group of left-flank players. Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Dries Mertens, to name a few, have fought for every scrap, and while world-class attackers usually get their rewards, their opposite numbers in defence have been largely solid.

      Juventus' Dani Alves and Atletico Madrid's Juanfran were rested on Matchday 6, giving Rafael da Silva of Olympique Lyonnais, Dani Carvajal of Real Madrid and Lukasz Piszczek of Borussia Dortmund an opportunity to climb the rankings in their stead.

      Carvajal had maybe the toughest job of that right-back selection, playing one of Europe's best attacking outfits in Borussia Dortmund. The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marco Reus and Andre Schurrle have cause and potential to interchange on the left side, but the Real Madrid defender creates his own threat moving forward.

      Logging his second assist of the competition, this one setting up centre-forward Karim Benzema, Carvajal's work helped get manager Zinedine Zidane's outfit an early 1-0 lead. The match ended 2-2, but the Spain international was vital in both directions, and his progression in the rankings reflects that.

          

      Grading Scale

      Tac: Tackling (graded out of 25)

      Pas: Passing (graded out of 25)

      Dis: Discipline (graded out of 25)

      Off: Offence (graded out of 25)

      Ovr: Top possible score of 100

        

      Right-Back and Right Wing-Back Rankings | Matchday 6
      RankPlayerClubTac Pas Dis Off Ovr
      1Dani AlvesJuventus 2023 24 22 89 
      2JuanfranAtletico Madrid23 22 231886
      3RafaelOlympique Lyonnais2021212183
      4Dani CarvajalReal Madrid2020212283
      5Lukasz PiszczekBorussia Dortmund2120202182
      6Lars BenderBayer Leverkusen2121211881
      7Philipp LahmBayern Munich2020202080
      8Serge AurierParis Saint-Germain1920192280
      9Kieran TrippierTottenham Hotspur2019212080
      10Luis HernandezLeicester City2020192079
      11Hector BellerinArsenal1820192178
      12Elseid HysajNapoli1919192077
      13Sergi RobertoBarcelona1821181976
      14Miguel LayunFC Porto1818191974
      15Kyle WalkerTottenham Hotspur1718181871
      16Andrea RaggiAS Monaco1718181669
      17Pablo ZabaletaManchester City1617181667
      18Mario FernandesCSKA Moscow1617171666
      19Peter AnkersenCopenhagen1516171765
      20Joshua BrenetPSV Eindhoven1516151662

           

      Notable Omissions

      • Bacary Sagna, Manchester City
      • Mikael Lustig, Celtic

    Left-Backs and Left Wing-Backs

    5 of 10

      Atletico Madrid's Filipe Luis was unavailable for manager Diego Simeone in their last group-stage fixture. The 31-year-old left-back has been the best player at his position (certainly the most underappreciated) for seasons, but in the latter portion of his career, the Brazil international's reputation has seen a much-warranted uptick.

      In his stead against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich was the 20-year-old Lucas Hernandez. A natural centre-back, the Frenchman was Atletico's standout defender in their 1-0 loss—albeit out of position. Los Colchoneros should get a few more top seasons from Luis, but if the Brazilian's form dips or he is unavailable through injury, Hernandez at left-back might be an interesting long-term experiment for Simeone to conduct.

      Elsewhere, if one looks through the top five of each position in Matchday 6's rankings, one team and one player stands out: Copenhagen and Ludwig Augustinsson. Pipped to last-16 progression by Leicester City and FC Porto, the Danes were not expected to leave a lasting imprint on this season's competition, but they were a resilient outfit, falling two points short of the knockout stages.

      Augustinsson is their most intriguing prospect, a player sure to be coveted in transfer windows to come. The 22-year-old left-back was incredible in the Champions League, especially considering the standard of play in Denmark. A Sweden international, Augustinsson created three goals in UCL play this season (the most assists from any defender); one wonders how long he can remain in the Danish capital with his ability.

         

      Grading Scale

      Tac: Tackling (graded out of 25)

      Pas: Passing (graded out of 25)

      Dis: Discipline (graded out of 25)

      Off: Offence (graded out of 25)

      Ovr: Top possible score of 100

        

      Left-Back and Left Wing-Back Rankings | Matchday 6
      RankPlayerClubTac Pas Dis Off Ovr
      1Filipe LuisAtletico Madrid 23 23 24 2292 
      2Sergio EscuderoSevilla2222232289
      3Djibril SidibeAS Monaco2221232389
      4Ludwig AugustinssonCopenhagen2122222388
      5Benjamin HenrichsBayer Leverkusen2322212288
      6Christian FuchsLeicester City2022222387
      7Faouzi GhoulamNapoli2023222287
      8MarceloReal Madrid1922222487
      9David AlabaBayern Munich2022222286
      10Patrice Evra Juventus2021212082
      11Danny RoseTottenham Hotspur1921202181
      12Jordi AlbaBarcelona1722192179
      13Alex TellesFC Porto1821202079
      14Kieran GibbsArsenal2018201878
      15Maciej RybusOlympique Lyonnais1920201776
      16Aleksandar KolarovManchester City1818201975
      17Alex GrimaldoBenfica1917181972
      18NatanaelLudogorets1619171870
      19Marcel Schmelzer Borussia Dortmund1716181869
      20Ben DaviesTottenham Hotspur1716181768

        

      Notable Omissions

      • Maxwell, Paris Saint-Germain
      • Nacho Monreal, Arsenal

    Centre-Backs

      Juventus' preferred centre-back trio, Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, was given the night off by their manager Massimiliano Allegri against Dinamo Zagreb. The five-time defending Serie A champions still kept a clean sheet, won 2-0, topped Group H and drew Porto in the Champions League last 16.

      The Old Lady's boss will not be rolling the dice in the knockout stages after being pitted against the Portuguese side, and the defensive alternative to Real Madrid's BBC will surely be on display—provided their health allows. The three centre-backs slid in the rankings as a result of their Matchday 6 absence, but that should be rectified as the competition progresses.

      A renowned world-class centre-back, but one who's played under his level this UCL campaign, is Paris Saint-Germain's Thiago Silva.

      Fellow Brazilian and frequent partner Marquinhos played better during the opening matches, but their respective performance levels have shifted. Silva was lively against Ludogorets Razgrad, striking the post twice in 90 minutes. Still acclimatising to a post-David Luiz life in Paris, the 32-year-old Brazilian will be heavily relied upon in the knockout stage against Barcelona—both defensively and offensively.

          

      Grading Scale

      Def: Defending (graded out of 25)

      Pas: Passing (graded out of 25)

      Dis: Discipline (graded out of 25)

      Off: Offence (graded out of 25)

      Ovr: Top possible score of 100   

      Centre-Back Rankings | Matchday 6

      RankPlayerClubDef Pas Dis Off Ovr
      1Diego GodinAtletico Madrid2422251990
      2Laurent KoscielnyArsenal2323232089
      3Kamil GlikAS Monaco2321242088
      4Raphael Varane Real Madrid 2221222287
      5Sokratis PapastathopoulosBorussia Dortmund22222221 87
      6Jeremy MorelOlympique Lyonnais2322231987
      7Giorgio ChielliniJuventus2420241987
      8Leonardo BonucciJuventus2222212186
      9Marc BartraBorussia Dortmund2223212086
      10Shkodran MustafiArsenal2222222086
      11Gabriel MercadoSevilla2321231885
      12Andrea BarzagliJuventus2320221883
      13Mathias JorgensenCopenhagen2120212082
      14Mats HummelsBayern Munich2021201980
      15Samuel UmtitiBarcelona2019212080
      16Robert HuthLeicester City2318231680
      17Gerard PiqueBarcelona1920202079
      18Jan VertonghenTottenham Hotspur1921192079
      19Sebastian CoatesSporting CP2120191878
      20Toby AlderweireldTottenham Hotspur 192020 19 78 
      21Jonathan TahBayer Leverkusen 2019 20 18 77 
      22JemersonAS Monaco1820 20 18 76
      23Stefan SavicAtletico Madrid2019201675
      24Sergio RamosReal Madrid1819191975
      25Thiago SilvaParis Saint-Germain1920181875
      26Javier MascheranoBarcelona2019201675
      27Adil RamiSevilla2119191574
      28MarquinhosParis Saint-Germain2018191673
      29Javi MartinezBayern Munich1817191872
      30Wes MorganLeicester City1918191672
      31Dusko TosicBesiktas1918181772
      32Erik JohanssonCopenhagen1817181871
      33Omer ToprakBayer Leverkusen1818181670
      34Kalidou KoulibalyNapoli1917191570
      35Jerome BoatengBayern Munich1816161666
      36FelipeFC Porto1916151666
      37Nicolas OtamendiManchester City 1815181465
      38MarceloBesiktas1718161465
      39Andreas ChristensenBorussia Monchengladbach1617161463
      40Nicolas N'KoulouOlympique Lyonnais1616151663

       

      Notable Omissions

      • Pepe, Real Madrid
      • Jose Gimenez, Atletico Madrid

    Defensive Midfielders, Central Midfielders and Central Attacking Midfielders

      Arsenal miss the well-rounded game of Santi Cazorla in midfield, so their Champions League ambitions are dependent on two players.

      The first is Francis Coquelin. Arsene Wenger's midfield anchor, the Frenchman's diligence and tackling are imperative for the Gunners' free-flowing, offensive movement. Coquelin's work allows for Arsenal's second instrumental midfielder, Mesut Ozil, to find pockets of space, pull strings and be a general nuisance to opposing defences.

      Scoring four goals and assisting three others, the Germany international has provided the north Londoners with much-needed offensive production in Europe this season. His third assist came during Matchday 6 against FC Basel and, with Paris Saint-Germain slipping against Ludogorets, helped Arsenal top Group A.

      Their north London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, failed to qualify for the knockout stages, but in the club's last Champions League game this season, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen played arguably their best match of the tournament.

      Still a developing side under relatively youthful boss Mauricio Pochettino, this six-match learning experience should bode well as Spurs continue their growth.

         

      Grading Scale

      Tac: Tackling (graded out of 25)

      Pas: Passing (graded out of 25)

      Cre: Creativity (graded out of 25)

      Pro: Production (graded out of 25)

      Ovr: Top possible score of 100

         

      Defensive, Central and Central Attacking Midfielder Rankings | Matchday 6
      RankPlayerClubTac Pas Cre Pro Ovr
      1Mesut OzilArsenal1625252591
      2Kevin De BruyneManchester City1824242490
      3Luka ModricReal Madrid2223232290
      4Blaise MatuidiParis Saint-Germain2322212389
      5Marek HamsikNapoli2023232389
      6Marco VerrattiParis Saint-Germain21 23 22 22 88
      7FabinhoAS Monaco 2222222187
      8Thiago AlcantaraBayern Munich1923242187
      9Sergio BusquetsBarcelona2223192286
      10Arturo VidalBayern Munich2122 20 22 85 
      11Steven N'ZonziSevilla2321 19 22 85 
      12GabiAtletico Madrid 2222 21 19 84 
      13Adrien SilvaSporting Lisbon 20 21 22 21 84 
      14Francis CoquelinArsenal2321182284
      15Joshua KimmichBayern Munich  2022212184
      16Saul NiguezAtletico Madrid1922231983
      17Kevin KamplBayer Leverkusen1821222283
      18Ilkay Gundogan Manchester City19 22 22 20 83
      19Koke Atletico Madrid 1922221982 
      20Miralem PjanicJuventus1722222182
      21DaniloFC Porto2221172282
      22Julian WeiglBorussia Dortmund2020212081
      23Corentin TolissoOlympique Lyonnais1721212281
      24Victor WanyamaTottenham Hotspur2220182080
      25Santi CazorlaArsenal1920202180
      26Raphael GuerreiroBorussia Dortmund1920201978
      27David SilvaManchester City1720202077
      28Toni KroosReal Madrid1820192077
      29Andres IniestaBarcelona1721201977
      30Andre Gomes Barcelona1919201876
      31Dele AlliTottenham Hotspur1720201976
      32Ivan RakiticBarcelona1819191975
      33Daniel AmarteyLeicester City2119181775
      34Maxime GonalonsOlympique Lyonnais1820181975
      35Tiemoue BakayokoAS Monaco1919181975
      36William CarvalhoSporting Lisbon1920181774
      37Charles AranguizBayer Leverkusen1819191874
      38FernandinhoManchester City1919171974
      39Thomas DelaneyCopenhagen1818181973
      40Christian EriksenTottenham Hotspur1619191973
      41Danny DrinkwaterLeicester City1918181873
      42Mario GotzeBorussia Dortmund1619201772
      43Adrien RabiotParis Saint-Germain1818171871
      44Jordan FerriOlympique Lyonnais1918161770
      45Sami KhediraJuventus1818171669
      46Granit XhakaArsenal1717161767
      47Davy PropperPSV Eindhoven1817171466
      48Atiba HutchinsonBesiktas1816161666
      49Denys GarmashDynamo Kiev1717151665
      50Scott BrownCeltic1717141664
      51Oliver TorresFC Porto 1616161664
      52Taulant XhakaFC Basel1615171664
      53Ljubomir FejsaBenfica1517161563
      54Matteo KovacicReal Madrid1716151563
      55MarcelinhoLudogorets1515161763
      56Thiago MottaParis Saint-Germain1616141662
      57Sergi DarderOlympique Lyonnais1617151462
      58Joao MoutinhoAS Monaco1416151661
      59Gonzalo CastroBorussia Dortmund 1516 1415 60
      60Pontus WernbloomCSKA Moscow 141515 15 59 

         

      Notable Omissions

      • Arda Turan, Barcelona
      • Xabi Alonso, Bayern Munich
      • Renato Sanches, Bayern Munich

    Right Midfielders, Right-Wingers and Right-Sided Forwards

      Barcelona have arguably the best cheat code in world football. Even when the Catalan giants are not playing particularly well, superstar and talisman Lionel Messi normally conjures up something to earn three points. Leading the Champions League in goals scored, with 10—the next closet player has six—the Argentina international has easily been the competition's best attacker.

      Drawing Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16, the 29-year-old has a tough challenge ahead, but if his group-stage form caries over into the games against the French champions, the Parisians will have nightmares.

      Elsewhere, an up-and-coming Bundesliga star is making a name for himself in European circles; Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt has elevated his game from the first group-stage match, and his place in these rankings has risen accordingly.

      The 20-year-old can play in any outfield positing bar centre-back if required and has been deployed in multiple locations by Leverkusen boss Roger Schmidt this season. A natural right-footer, his preferred position is on the left, but in Champions League play, he's been used on the right-hand side in three of his five starts.

      Brandt is a prospect many heavyweights around Europe should covet, and Leverkusen's tie with Atletico Madrid looks another opportunity for the young German to parade his skill.

         

      Grading Scale

      Pas: Passing (graded out of 25)

      Cre: Creativity (graded out of 25)

      Fin: Finishing (graded out of 25)

      Pro: Production (graded out of 25)

      Ovr: Top possible score of 100

           

      Right Midfielder, Winger and Forward Rankings | Matchday 6
      RankPlayerClubPas Cre Fin Pro Ovr
      1Lionel MessiBarcelona 242525 25 99 
      2Riyad MahrezLeicester City22 24 242292 
      3Angel Di MariaParis Saint-Germain2321 2222 88 
      4Gareth BaleReal Madrid2223222087
      5Theo WalcottArsenal2122222186
      6Raheem Sterling Manchester City 22 22 20 21 85 
      7Ricardo QuaresmaBesiktas2121212184
      8Eduardo SalvioBenfica2220212184
      9Julian BrandtBayer Leverkusen2120212183
      10Thomas LemarAS Monaco2121202082
      11Christian Pulisic Borussia Dortmund 2022201981
      12Jose CallejonNapoli2019212181
      13Thomas Muller Bayern Munich2020 20 20 80
      14Gelson MartinsSporting CP1920192078
      15Erik LamelaTottenham Hotspur2021191878
      16Arjen RobbenBayern Munich1918181974
      17Alex Oxlade-ChamberlainArsenal1818181771
      18Franco VazquezSevilla1717171768
      19Virgil MisidjanLudogorets1615181867
      20Zoran TosicCSKA Moscow1716171666
      21Andriy YarmolenkoDynamo Kiev1617161665
      22Ibrahima TraoreBorussia Monchengladbach1716161665
      23James ForrestCeltic1615161562
      24Benjamin VerbicCopenhagen1615151561
      25Birkir BjarnasonFC Basel1515151560

       

      Notable Omissions

      • Aaron Ramsey, Arsenal
      • Juan Cuadrado, Juventus

    Left Midfielders, Left-Wingers and Left-Sided Forwards

      Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar are the big names on the left flank.

      They play for Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively. Every dribble of theirs is cheered. Every shot of theirs is a highlight. Every goal or assist of theirs is broken down into digestible segments for people to fawn over. While somewhat understandable given their level of ability and extent of their fame, they tend to unfairly overshadow others around them.

      Dries Mertens, after the sale of Gonzalo Higuain and a devastating injury to Arkadiusz Milik, has been needed to create goals for Napoli, and the Belgium international has answered manager Maurizio Sarri's call. Mertens' UCL production does not deviate tremendously from his contemporaries in Spain, but his coverage—or lack thereof—might falsely suggest a massive gulf in their necessity.

      Lucas Moura of Paris Saint-Germain, Ousmane Dembele of Borussia Dortmund and Yannick Carrasco of Atletico Madrid have been outstanding for their clubs in Champions League play. Each footballer has a differing level of expectation and experience, but his importance to his club's ambitions is unquestionable.

      Placing Ronaldo and Neymar on a pedestal is fine, but placing them there to the eventual neglect of other players in the position they share is unjust.

         

      Grading Scale

      Pas: Passing (graded out of 25)

      Cre: Creativity (graded out of 25)

      Fin: Finishing (graded out of 25)

      Pro: Production (graded out of 25)

      Ovr: Top possible score of 100

          

      Left Midfielder, Winger and Forward Rankings | Matchday 6
      RankPlayerClubPas Cre Fin Pro Ovr
      1Cristiano RonaldoReal Madrid2224242494
      2NeymarBarcelona2524202493
      3Dries MertensNapoli2323 23 24 93 
      4Lucas MouraParis Saint-Germain2323222290
      5Ousmane DembeleBorussia Dortmund2324202289
      6Yannick CarrascoAtletico Madrid2323222088
      7VitoloSevilla2122221984
      8Heung-Min SonTottenham Hotspur1921202080
      9Marc Albrighton Leicester City 2221171979
      10NolitoManchester City2018192178
      11Franck RiberyBayern Munich1920201978
      12Hakan CalhanogluBayer Leverkusen2019191977
      13Bernardo SilvaAS Monaco2020181876
      14Alex IwobiArsenal1820181975
      15OtavioFC Porto1917191772
      16AdrianoBesiktas1818191772
      17Bruno CesarSporting Lisbon19 1817 1670 
      18Youssef ToutouhCopenhagen1818161668
      19WandersonLudogorets1717171667
      20PizziBenfica1718161465
      21Renato SteffenFC Basel1617161665
      22Derlis GonzalezDynamo Kiev1716151563
      23Scott SinclairCeltic1617161463
      24Jose IzquierdoClub Brugge1516141560
      25Oscar Wendt Borussia Monchengladbach1616131459

           

      Notable Omissions

      • Douglas Costa, Bayern Munich

    Strikers and Centre-Forwards

      Edinson Cavani, despite scoring in the first minute against Arsenal, was wretched for Paris Saint-Germain on Matchday 1. Since then, however, the Uruguayan hitman has been fairly ruthless—only Messi has more goals in the Champions League.

      Also from Group A, Alexis Sanchez had been on top of the centre-forward rankings for multiple matchdays, but Cavani's goal against Ludogorets was enough to take him ahead of Sanchez, who claimed an assist against FC Basel. Both attackers have difficult draws in the last 16—PSG face Barcelona and Arsenal tackle Bayern Munich. For each team to have a chance against stiff competition, their creative, darting goalscorers must be on form.

      Benzema and Aubameyang, from Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund respectively, helped their sides play out a 2-2 draw on Matchday 6. The Frenchman scored the opening two goals, with the Gabon international getting one back on the hour mark. Reus got the German side's leveller, but the aforementioned star men took the headlines and climbed these rankings as a result.

      Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane was the big mover after the last matchday. The Englishman found the scoresheet for the second time this season in three Champions League starts. Beating CSKA Moscow 3-1 was not enough to get Spurs into the knockout stages, but Kane's development, along with that of his team-mates, should make Pochettino a happy manager.

         

      Grading Scale

      Pas: Passing (graded out of 25)

      Cre: Creativity (graded out of 25)

      Fin: Finishing (graded out of 25)

      Pro: Production (graded out of 25)

      Ovr: Top possible score of 100

              

      Striker and Centre-Forward Rankings | Matchday 6
      RankPlayerClubPas  Cre Fin Pro Ovr
      1Edinson CavaniParis Saint-Germain2222242593
      2Alexis SanchezArsenal23 2422 23 92
      3Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Borussia Dortmund2122222287
      4Luis SuarezBarcelona2222212186
      5Robert LewandowskiBayern Munich2120232185
      6Sergio AgueroManchester City2222202084
      7Antoine GriezmannAtletico Madrid2121212083
      8Moussa DembeleCeltic2019212181
      9Gonzalo Higuain Juventus1818222280
      10Karim Benzema Real Madrid1919202179
      11Bryan RuizSporting Lisbon2021201879
      12 Goncalo Guedes Benfica1920201978
      13Dmitry PolozFC Rostov2019192078
      14Paulo Dybala Juventus2021181877
      15Maxwel CornetOlympique Lyonnais2019201877
      16Javier HernandezBayer Leverkusen 1919191875
      17 Luuk de Jong PSV Eindhoven 1918181974
      18Harry KaneTottenham Hotspur1717201973
      19Andre SilvaFC Porto1919171873
      20Andreas CorneliusCopenhagen1819181772
      21Jonathan Cafu Ludogorets1917191772
      22Vincent AboubakarBesiktas1817171870
      23Andre HahnBorussia Monchengladbach1818171669
      24Luciano ViettoSevilla1717171667
      25 Bas DostSporting Lisbon1616161664
      26Olivier Giroud Arsenal1514181663
      27Alexandre LacazetteOlympique Lyonnais1617141461
      28Islam SlimaniLeicester City 1615141661
      29Radamel FalcaoAS Monaco1315161559
      30Jamie Vardy Leicester City 1515151459

         

      Notable Omissions

      • Arkadiusz Milik, Napoli
      • Marco Reus, Borussia Dortmund
      • Alvaro Morata, Real Madrid

      Stats and transfer fees per WhoScored.comTransfermarkt and Soccerbase where not noted.

