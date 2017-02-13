UEFA Champions League 250: Ranking the Top Footballers After the Group Stage
Out goes the group stage, and in comes the knockout stages.
The Champions League's last-16 draw offered some mouthwatering ties, with several of Europe's top clubs locking horns over two legs thanks to some inventive swirling of the balls, but one piece of business remains from the group stage: ranking the best players at their respective positions after Matchday 6.
Standout footballers were in abundance during the group stage. Many of the usual suspects were amazing, but often lesser known, or even unknown, footballers shocked our collective consciousness and arrived from nowhere.
In that sense, Bleacher Report is taking a holistic approach: breaking down each position, finding those outstanding footballers and grading each according to his output. With 250 players—from the 32 qualified clubs in the group stage—competition for places is tough, but there is enough room for thorough investigation and critique.
Each player is evaluated by your slightly biased but mostly fair author, who will bring you player grades based on the action after every round of matches.
Before presenting the sixth set of grades for the 2016/17 Champions League, though, a reminder of the methodology is in order.
Methodology
- 30 goalkeepers
- 20 right-backs and right wing-backs
- 20 left-backs and left wing-backs
- 40 centre-backs
- 60 defensive, central and attacking midfielders
- 25 right midfielders, right-wingers and right-sided forwards
- 25 left midfielders, left-wingers and left-sided forwards
- 30 strikers and centre-forwards
Footballers are graded on a series of four key attributes in their respective positional roles. Using a grading scale, starting at zero and going up to anywhere from 10 to 25, the system is altered by the most recently completed matchday—reaching a maximum of 100 points.
The 250 players are divided into positions and ranked against/with their contemporaries:
Domestic form will bear no weight in the Champions League proceedings.
Obviously no system is perfect, and there are flaws with every conceivable methodology, but giving each group of players a unique grading system—rather than throwing every footballer into the same equation—should offer a truer end result from matchday to matchday.
Grading is a subjective process. We all have things we notice and things we appreciate more than others; in that respect, no ranking is ever definitive.
In the event of ties, we simply ask: "Who do we think had a better game?" The winner gets top billing.
Goalkeepers
- Petr Cech, Arsenal
In the last matchday of the group stage, managers had an array of situations to handle. Some clubs were already eliminated, some were qualified for the knockout stages and others were somewhere in between. This offered coaches chances to rotate their squads, and the players who most felt the brunt of these alterations were goalkeepers.
Given makeshift back lines to marshal in several cases, No. 1s were tasked with being the last line of defence for back lines that were not always comfortable corralling attacks. More than a few goalkeepers received drubbings as a result—most notably Leicester City's Ben Hamer.
In Kasper Schmeichel's absence the 29-year-old Englishman, in front of a scarcely used back four, retrieved five FC Porto goals out of his net. Hamer cannot receive too much punishment for his solitary 90 minutes of Champions League football, but it shows what can happen when change happens en masse.
On the goalkeeping spectrum's other end, Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer played at his expected world-class level for one of the few times during this season's UCL campaign. Manager Carlo Ancelotti's arrival has altered Neuer's directives slightly from previous management, but the Germany international was instrumental in Bayern earning a clean sheet and three points against Atletico Madrid.
Grading Scale
Hand: Handling (graded out of 25)
Pos: Positioning (graded out of 25)
Kick: Kicking (graded out of 25)
Saves: Saves (graded out of 25)
Ovr: Top possible score of 100
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Hand
|Pos
|Kick
|Saves
|Ovr
|1
|Sergio Rico
|Sevilla
|22
|23
|23
|24
|92
|2
|Jan Oblak
|Atletico Madrid
|22
|24
|22
|23
|91
|3
|Hugo Lloris
|Tottenham Hotspur
|23
|22
|22
|22
|89
|4
|Gianluigi Buffon
|Juventus
|22
|24
|21
|21
|88
|5
|David Ospina
|Arsenal
|21
|22
|22
|22
|87
|6
|Manuel Neuer
|Bayern Munich
|20
|23
|21
|22
|86
|7
|Anthony Lopes
|Olympique Lyonnais
|22
|21
|22
|21
|86
|8
|Danijel Subasic
|AS Monaco
|22
|21
|19
|21
|83
|9
|Roman Burki
|Borussia Dortmund
|20
|22
|20
|20
|82
|10
|Kasper Schmeichel
|Leicester City
|21
|21
|19
|21
|82
|11
|Ederson Moraes
|Benfica
|21
|20
|19
|20
|80
|12
|Keylor Navas
|Real Madrid
|19
|20
|20
|20
|79
|13
|Robin Olsen
|Copenhagen
|20
|20
|19
|20
|79
|14
|Iker Casillas
|FC Porto
|19
|20
|20
|19
|78
|15
|Alphonse Areola
|Paris Saint-Germain
|20
|19
|19
|19
|77
|16
|Yann Sommer
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|20
|19
|18
|19
|76
|17
|Fabricio
|Besiktas
|18
|20
|19
|18
|75
|18
|Marc-Andre ter Stegen
|Barcelona
|19
|19
|19
|17
|74
|19
|Jose Reina
|Napoli
|18
|19
|17
|18
|72
|20
|Bernd Leno
|Bayer Leverkusen
|17
|18
|19
|18
|72
|21
|Rui Patricio
|Sporting CP
|19
|17
|18
|17
|71
|22
|Artur Rudko
|Dynamo Kiev
|16
|19
|17
|18
|70
|23
|Jeroen Zoet
|PSV Eindhoven
|17
|18
|17
|17
|69
|24
|Craig Gordon
|Celtic
|17
|17
|16
|18
|68
|25
|Claudio Bravo
|Manchester City
|15
|17
|19
|15
|66
|26
|Tomas Vaclik
|FC Basel
|17
|15
|17
|15
|64
|27
|Soslan Dzhanaev
|FC Rostov
|16
|16
|15
|16
|63
|28
|Vladislav Stoyanov
|Ludogorets
|15
|14
|16
|16
|61
|29
|Ludovic Butelle
|Club Brugge
|14
|15
|15
|15
|59
|30
|Igor Akinfeev
|CSKA Moscow
|13
|15
|16
|14
|58
Notable Omissions
Right-Backs and Right Wing-Backs
- Bacary Sagna, Manchester City
- Mikael Lustig, Celtic
Over the course of the group stage's six matchdays, right-backs were challenged by a competitive and talented group of left-flank players. Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Dries Mertens, to name a few, have fought for every scrap, and while world-class attackers usually get their rewards, their opposite numbers in defence have been largely solid.
Juventus' Dani Alves and Atletico Madrid's Juanfran were rested on Matchday 6, giving Rafael da Silva of Olympique Lyonnais, Dani Carvajal of Real Madrid and Lukasz Piszczek of Borussia Dortmund an opportunity to climb the rankings in their stead.
Carvajal had maybe the toughest job of that right-back selection, playing one of Europe's best attacking outfits in Borussia Dortmund. The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marco Reus and Andre Schurrle have cause and potential to interchange on the left side, but the Real Madrid defender creates his own threat moving forward.
Logging his second assist of the competition, this one setting up centre-forward Karim Benzema, Carvajal's work helped get manager Zinedine Zidane's outfit an early 1-0 lead. The match ended 2-2, but the Spain international was vital in both directions, and his progression in the rankings reflects that.
Grading Scale
Tac: Tackling (graded out of 25)
Pas: Passing (graded out of 25)
Dis: Discipline (graded out of 25)
Off: Offence (graded out of 25)
Ovr: Top possible score of 100
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Tac
|Pas
|Dis
|Off
|Ovr
|1
|Dani Alves
|Juventus
|20
|23
|24
|22
|89
|2
|Juanfran
|Atletico Madrid
|23
|22
|23
|18
|86
|3
|Rafael
|Olympique Lyonnais
|20
|21
|21
|21
|83
|4
|Dani Carvajal
|Real Madrid
|20
|20
|21
|22
|83
|5
|Lukasz Piszczek
|Borussia Dortmund
|21
|20
|20
|21
|82
|6
|Lars Bender
|Bayer Leverkusen
|21
|21
|21
|18
|81
|7
|Philipp Lahm
|Bayern Munich
|20
|20
|20
|20
|80
|8
|Serge Aurier
|Paris Saint-Germain
|19
|20
|19
|22
|80
|9
|Kieran Trippier
|Tottenham Hotspur
|20
|19
|21
|20
|80
|10
|Luis Hernandez
|Leicester City
|20
|20
|19
|20
|79
|11
|Hector Bellerin
|Arsenal
|18
|20
|19
|21
|78
|12
|Elseid Hysaj
|Napoli
|19
|19
|19
|20
|77
|13
|Sergi Roberto
|Barcelona
|18
|21
|18
|19
|76
|14
|Miguel Layun
|FC Porto
|18
|18
|19
|19
|74
|15
|Kyle Walker
|Tottenham Hotspur
|17
|18
|18
|18
|71
|16
|Andrea Raggi
|AS Monaco
|17
|18
|18
|16
|69
|17
|Pablo Zabaleta
|Manchester City
|16
|17
|18
|16
|67
|18
|Mario Fernandes
|CSKA Moscow
|16
|17
|17
|16
|66
|19
|Peter Ankersen
|Copenhagen
|15
|16
|17
|17
|65
|20
|Joshua Brenet
|PSV Eindhoven
|15
|16
|15
|16
|62
Notable Omissions
Left-Backs and Left Wing-Backs
- Maxwell, Paris Saint-Germain
- Nacho Monreal, Arsenal
Atletico Madrid's Filipe Luis was unavailable for manager Diego Simeone in their last group-stage fixture. The 31-year-old left-back has been the best player at his position (certainly the most underappreciated) for seasons, but in the latter portion of his career, the Brazil international's reputation has seen a much-warranted uptick.
In his stead against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich was the 20-year-old Lucas Hernandez. A natural centre-back, the Frenchman was Atletico's standout defender in their 1-0 loss—albeit out of position. Los Colchoneros should get a few more top seasons from Luis, but if the Brazilian's form dips or he is unavailable through injury, Hernandez at left-back might be an interesting long-term experiment for Simeone to conduct.
Elsewhere, if one looks through the top five of each position in Matchday 6's rankings, one team and one player stands out: Copenhagen and Ludwig Augustinsson. Pipped to last-16 progression by Leicester City and FC Porto, the Danes were not expected to leave a lasting imprint on this season's competition, but they were a resilient outfit, falling two points short of the knockout stages.
Augustinsson is their most intriguing prospect, a player sure to be coveted in transfer windows to come. The 22-year-old left-back was incredible in the Champions League, especially considering the standard of play in Denmark. A Sweden international, Augustinsson created three goals in UCL play this season (the most assists from any defender); one wonders how long he can remain in the Danish capital with his ability.
Grading Scale
Tac: Tackling (graded out of 25)
Pas: Passing (graded out of 25)
Dis: Discipline (graded out of 25)
Off: Offence (graded out of 25)
Ovr: Top possible score of 100
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Tac
|Pas
|Dis
|Off
|Ovr
|1
|Filipe Luis
|Atletico Madrid
|23
|23
|24
|22
|92
|2
|Sergio Escudero
|Sevilla
|22
|22
|23
|22
|89
|3
|Djibril Sidibe
|AS Monaco
|22
|21
|23
|23
|89
|4
|Ludwig Augustinsson
|Copenhagen
|21
|22
|22
|23
|88
|5
|Benjamin Henrichs
|Bayer Leverkusen
|23
|22
|21
|22
|88
|6
|Christian Fuchs
|Leicester City
|20
|22
|22
|23
|87
|7
|Faouzi Ghoulam
|Napoli
|20
|23
|22
|22
|87
|8
|Marcelo
|Real Madrid
|19
|22
|22
|24
|87
|9
|David Alaba
|Bayern Munich
|20
|22
|22
|22
|86
|10
|Patrice Evra
|Juventus
|20
|21
|21
|20
|82
|11
|Danny Rose
|Tottenham Hotspur
|19
|21
|20
|21
|81
|12
|Jordi Alba
|Barcelona
|17
|22
|19
|21
|79
|13
|Alex Telles
|FC Porto
|18
|21
|20
|20
|79
|14
|Kieran Gibbs
|Arsenal
|20
|18
|20
|18
|78
|15
|Maciej Rybus
|Olympique Lyonnais
|19
|20
|20
|17
|76
|16
|Aleksandar Kolarov
|Manchester City
|18
|18
|20
|19
|75
|17
|Alex Grimaldo
|Benfica
|19
|17
|18
|19
|72
|18
|Natanael
|Ludogorets
|16
|19
|17
|18
|70
|19
|Marcel Schmelzer
|Borussia Dortmund
|17
|16
|18
|18
|69
|20
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham Hotspur
|17
|16
|18
|17
|68
Notable Omissions
Centre-Backs
- Pepe, Real Madrid
- Jose Gimenez, Atletico Madrid
Juventus' preferred centre-back trio, Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, was given the night off by their manager Massimiliano Allegri against Dinamo Zagreb. The five-time defending Serie A champions still kept a clean sheet, won 2-0, topped Group H and drew Porto in the Champions League last 16.
The Old Lady's boss will not be rolling the dice in the knockout stages after being pitted against the Portuguese side, and the defensive alternative to Real Madrid's BBC will surely be on display—provided their health allows. The three centre-backs slid in the rankings as a result of their Matchday 6 absence, but that should be rectified as the competition progresses.
A renowned world-class centre-back, but one who's played under his level this UCL campaign, is Paris Saint-Germain's Thiago Silva.
Fellow Brazilian and frequent partner Marquinhos played better during the opening matches, but their respective performance levels have shifted. Silva was lively against Ludogorets Razgrad, striking the post twice in 90 minutes. Still acclimatising to a post-David Luiz life in Paris, the 32-year-old Brazilian will be heavily relied upon in the knockout stage against Barcelona—both defensively and offensively.
Grading Scale
Def: Defending (graded out of 25)
Pas: Passing (graded out of 25)
Dis: Discipline (graded out of 25)
Off: Offence (graded out of 25)
Ovr: Top possible score of 100
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Def
|Pas
|Dis
|Off
|Ovr
|1
|Diego Godin
|Atletico Madrid
|24
|22
|25
|19
|90
|2
|Laurent Koscielny
|Arsenal
|23
|23
|23
|20
|89
|3
|Kamil Glik
|AS Monaco
|23
|21
|24
|20
|88
|4
|Raphael Varane
|Real Madrid
|22
|21
|22
|22
|87
|5
|Sokratis Papastathopoulos
|Borussia Dortmund
|22
|22
|22
|21
|87
|6
|Jeremy Morel
|Olympique Lyonnais
|23
|22
|23
|19
|87
|7
|Giorgio Chiellini
|Juventus
|24
|20
|24
|19
|87
|8
|Leonardo Bonucci
|Juventus
|22
|22
|21
|21
|86
|9
|Marc Bartra
|Borussia Dortmund
|22
|23
|21
|20
|86
|10
|Shkodran Mustafi
|Arsenal
|22
|22
|22
|20
|86
|11
|Gabriel Mercado
|Sevilla
|23
|21
|23
|18
|85
|12
|Andrea Barzagli
|Juventus
|23
|20
|22
|18
|83
|13
|Mathias Jorgensen
|Copenhagen
|21
|20
|21
|20
|82
|14
|Mats Hummels
|Bayern Munich
|20
|21
|20
|19
|80
|15
|Samuel Umtiti
|Barcelona
|20
|19
|21
|20
|80
|16
|Robert Huth
|Leicester City
|23
|18
|23
|16
|80
|17
|Gerard Pique
|Barcelona
|19
|20
|20
|20
|79
|18
|Jan Vertonghen
|Tottenham Hotspur
|19
|21
|19
|20
|79
|19
|Sebastian Coates
|Sporting CP
|21
|20
|19
|18
|78
|20
|Toby Alderweireld
|Tottenham Hotspur
|19
|20
|20
|19
|78
|21
|Jonathan Tah
|Bayer Leverkusen
|20
|19
|20
|18
|77
|22
|Jemerson
|AS Monaco
|18
|20
|20
|18
|76
|23
|Stefan Savic
|Atletico Madrid
|20
|19
|20
|16
|75
|24
|Sergio Ramos
|Real Madrid
|18
|19
|19
|19
|75
|25
|Thiago Silva
|Paris Saint-Germain
|19
|20
|18
|18
|75
|26
|Javier Mascherano
|Barcelona
|20
|19
|20
|16
|75
|27
|Adil Rami
|Sevilla
|21
|19
|19
|15
|74
|28
|Marquinhos
|Paris Saint-Germain
|20
|18
|19
|16
|73
|29
|Javi Martinez
|Bayern Munich
|18
|17
|19
|18
|72
|30
|Wes Morgan
|Leicester City
|19
|18
|19
|16
|72
|31
|Dusko Tosic
|Besiktas
|19
|18
|18
|17
|72
|32
|Erik Johansson
|Copenhagen
|18
|17
|18
|18
|71
|33
|Omer Toprak
|Bayer Leverkusen
|18
|18
|18
|16
|70
|34
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|Napoli
|19
|17
|19
|15
|70
|35
|Jerome Boateng
|Bayern Munich
|18
|16
|16
|16
|66
|36
|Felipe
|FC Porto
|19
|16
|15
|16
|66
|37
|Nicolas Otamendi
|Manchester City
|18
|15
|18
|14
|65
|38
|Marcelo
|Besiktas
|17
|18
|16
|14
|65
|39
|Andreas Christensen
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|16
|17
|16
|14
|63
|40
|Nicolas N'Koulou
|Olympique Lyonnais
|16
|16
|15
|16
|63
Notable Omissions
Defensive Midfielders, Central Midfielders and Central Attacking Midfielders
- Arda Turan, Barcelona
- Xabi Alonso, Bayern Munich
- Renato Sanches, Bayern Munich
Arsenal miss the well-rounded game of Santi Cazorla in midfield, so their Champions League ambitions are dependent on two players.
The first is Francis Coquelin. Arsene Wenger's midfield anchor, the Frenchman's diligence and tackling are imperative for the Gunners' free-flowing, offensive movement. Coquelin's work allows for Arsenal's second instrumental midfielder, Mesut Ozil, to find pockets of space, pull strings and be a general nuisance to opposing defences.
Scoring four goals and assisting three others, the Germany international has provided the north Londoners with much-needed offensive production in Europe this season. His third assist came during Matchday 6 against FC Basel and, with Paris Saint-Germain slipping against Ludogorets, helped Arsenal top Group A.
Their north London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, failed to qualify for the knockout stages, but in the club's last Champions League game this season, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen played arguably their best match of the tournament.
Still a developing side under relatively youthful boss Mauricio Pochettino, this six-match learning experience should bode well as Spurs continue their growth.
Grading Scale
Tac: Tackling (graded out of 25)
Pas: Passing (graded out of 25)
Cre: Creativity (graded out of 25)
Pro: Production (graded out of 25)
Ovr: Top possible score of 100
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Tac
|Pas
|Cre
|Pro
|Ovr
|1
|Mesut Ozil
|Arsenal
|16
|25
|25
|25
|91
|2
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Manchester City
|18
|24
|24
|24
|90
|3
|Luka Modric
|Real Madrid
|22
|23
|23
|22
|90
|4
|Blaise Matuidi
|Paris Saint-Germain
|23
|22
|21
|23
|89
|5
|Marek Hamsik
|Napoli
|20
|23
|23
|23
|89
|6
|Marco Verratti
|Paris Saint-Germain
|21
|23
|22
|22
|88
|7
|Fabinho
|AS Monaco
|22
|22
|22
|21
|87
|8
|Thiago Alcantara
|Bayern Munich
|19
|23
|24
|21
|87
|9
|Sergio Busquets
|Barcelona
|22
|23
|19
|22
|86
|10
|Arturo Vidal
|Bayern Munich
|21
|22
|20
|22
|85
|11
|Steven N'Zonzi
|Sevilla
|23
|21
|19
|22
|85
|12
|Gabi
|Atletico Madrid
|22
|22
|21
|19
|84
|13
|Adrien Silva
|Sporting Lisbon
|20
|21
|22
|21
|84
|14
|Francis Coquelin
|Arsenal
|23
|21
|18
|22
|84
|15
|Joshua Kimmich
|Bayern Munich
|20
|22
|21
|21
|84
|16
|Saul Niguez
|Atletico Madrid
|19
|22
|23
|19
|83
|17
|Kevin Kampl
|Bayer Leverkusen
|18
|21
|22
|22
|83
|18
|Ilkay Gundogan
|Manchester City
|19
|22
|22
|20
|83
|19
|Koke
|Atletico Madrid
|19
|22
|22
|19
|82
|20
|Miralem Pjanic
|Juventus
|17
|22
|22
|21
|82
|21
|Danilo
|FC Porto
|22
|21
|17
|22
|82
|22
|Julian Weigl
|Borussia Dortmund
|20
|20
|21
|20
|81
|23
|Corentin Tolisso
|Olympique Lyonnais
|17
|21
|21
|22
|81
|24
|Victor Wanyama
|Tottenham Hotspur
|22
|20
|18
|20
|80
|25
|Santi Cazorla
|Arsenal
|19
|20
|20
|21
|80
|26
|Raphael Guerreiro
|Borussia Dortmund
|19
|20
|20
|19
|78
|27
|David Silva
|Manchester City
|17
|20
|20
|20
|77
|28
|Toni Kroos
|Real Madrid
|18
|20
|19
|20
|77
|29
|Andres Iniesta
|Barcelona
|17
|21
|20
|19
|77
|30
|Andre Gomes
|Barcelona
|19
|19
|20
|18
|76
|31
|Dele Alli
|Tottenham Hotspur
|17
|20
|20
|19
|76
|32
|Ivan Rakitic
|Barcelona
|18
|19
|19
|19
|75
|33
|Daniel Amartey
|Leicester City
|21
|19
|18
|17
|75
|34
|Maxime Gonalons
|Olympique Lyonnais
|18
|20
|18
|19
|75
|35
|Tiemoue Bakayoko
|AS Monaco
|19
|19
|18
|19
|75
|36
|William Carvalho
|Sporting Lisbon
|19
|20
|18
|17
|74
|37
|Charles Aranguiz
|Bayer Leverkusen
|18
|19
|19
|18
|74
|38
|Fernandinho
|Manchester City
|19
|19
|17
|19
|74
|39
|Thomas Delaney
|Copenhagen
|18
|18
|18
|19
|73
|40
|Christian Eriksen
|Tottenham Hotspur
|16
|19
|19
|19
|73
|41
|Danny Drinkwater
|Leicester City
|19
|18
|18
|18
|73
|42
|Mario Gotze
|Borussia Dortmund
|16
|19
|20
|17
|72
|43
|Adrien Rabiot
|Paris Saint-Germain
|18
|18
|17
|18
|71
|44
|Jordan Ferri
|Olympique Lyonnais
|19
|18
|16
|17
|70
|45
|Sami Khedira
|Juventus
|18
|18
|17
|16
|69
|46
|Granit Xhaka
|Arsenal
|17
|17
|16
|17
|67
|47
|Davy Propper
|PSV Eindhoven
|18
|17
|17
|14
|66
|48
|Atiba Hutchinson
|Besiktas
|18
|16
|16
|16
|66
|49
|Denys Garmash
|Dynamo Kiev
|17
|17
|15
|16
|65
|50
|Scott Brown
|Celtic
|17
|17
|14
|16
|64
|51
|Oliver Torres
|FC Porto
|16
|16
|16
|16
|64
|52
|Taulant Xhaka
|FC Basel
|16
|15
|17
|16
|64
|53
|Ljubomir Fejsa
|Benfica
|15
|17
|16
|15
|63
|54
|Matteo Kovacic
|Real Madrid
|17
|16
|15
|15
|63
|55
|Marcelinho
|Ludogorets
|15
|15
|16
|17
|63
|56
|Thiago Motta
|Paris Saint-Germain
|16
|16
|14
|16
|62
|57
|Sergi Darder
|Olympique Lyonnais
|16
|17
|15
|14
|62
|58
|Joao Moutinho
|AS Monaco
|14
|16
|15
|16
|61
|59
|Gonzalo Castro
|Borussia Dortmund
|15
|16
|14
|15
|60
|60
|Pontus Wernbloom
|CSKA Moscow
|14
|15
|15
|15
|59
Notable Omissions
Right Midfielders, Right-Wingers and Right-Sided Forwards
- Aaron Ramsey, Arsenal
- Juan Cuadrado, Juventus
Barcelona have arguably the best cheat code in world football. Even when the Catalan giants are not playing particularly well, superstar and talisman Lionel Messi normally conjures up something to earn three points. Leading the Champions League in goals scored, with 10—the next closet player has six—the Argentina international has easily been the competition's best attacker.
Drawing Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16, the 29-year-old has a tough challenge ahead, but if his group-stage form caries over into the games against the French champions, the Parisians will have nightmares.
Elsewhere, an up-and-coming Bundesliga star is making a name for himself in European circles; Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt has elevated his game from the first group-stage match, and his place in these rankings has risen accordingly.
The 20-year-old can play in any outfield positing bar centre-back if required and has been deployed in multiple locations by Leverkusen boss Roger Schmidt this season. A natural right-footer, his preferred position is on the left, but in Champions League play, he's been used on the right-hand side in three of his five starts.
Brandt is a prospect many heavyweights around Europe should covet, and Leverkusen's tie with Atletico Madrid looks another opportunity for the young German to parade his skill.
Grading Scale
Pas: Passing (graded out of 25)
Cre: Creativity (graded out of 25)
Fin: Finishing (graded out of 25)
Pro: Production (graded out of 25)
Ovr: Top possible score of 100
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Pas
|Cre
|Fin
|Pro
|Ovr
|1
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|24
|25
|25
|25
|99
|2
|Riyad Mahrez
|Leicester City
|22
|24
|24
|22
|92
|3
|Angel Di Maria
|Paris Saint-Germain
|23
|21
|22
|22
|88
|4
|Gareth Bale
|Real Madrid
|22
|23
|22
|20
|87
|5
|Theo Walcott
|Arsenal
|21
|22
|22
|21
|86
|6
|Raheem Sterling
|Manchester City
|22
|22
|20
|21
|85
|7
|Ricardo Quaresma
|Besiktas
|21
|21
|21
|21
|84
|8
|Eduardo Salvio
|Benfica
|22
|20
|21
|21
|84
|9
|Julian Brandt
|Bayer Leverkusen
|21
|20
|21
|21
|83
|10
|Thomas Lemar
|AS Monaco
|21
|21
|20
|20
|82
|11
|Christian Pulisic
|Borussia Dortmund
|20
|22
|20
|19
|81
|12
|Jose Callejon
|Napoli
|20
|19
|21
|21
|81
|13
|Thomas Muller
|Bayern Munich
|20
|20
|20
|20
|80
|14
|Gelson Martins
|Sporting CP
|19
|20
|19
|20
|78
|15
|Erik Lamela
|Tottenham Hotspur
|20
|21
|19
|18
|78
|16
|Arjen Robben
|Bayern Munich
|19
|18
|18
|19
|74
|17
|Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
|Arsenal
|18
|18
|18
|17
|71
|18
|Franco Vazquez
|Sevilla
|17
|17
|17
|17
|68
|19
|Virgil Misidjan
|Ludogorets
|16
|15
|18
|18
|67
|20
|Zoran Tosic
|CSKA Moscow
|17
|16
|17
|16
|66
|21
|Andriy Yarmolenko
|Dynamo Kiev
|16
|17
|16
|16
|65
|22
|Ibrahima Traore
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|17
|16
|16
|16
|65
|23
|James Forrest
|Celtic
|16
|15
|16
|15
|62
|24
|Benjamin Verbic
|Copenhagen
|16
|15
|15
|15
|61
|25
|Birkir Bjarnason
|FC Basel
|15
|15
|15
|15
|60
Notable Omissions
Left Midfielders, Left-Wingers and Left-Sided Forwards
- Douglas Costa, Bayern Munich
Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar are the big names on the left flank.
They play for Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively. Every dribble of theirs is cheered. Every shot of theirs is a highlight. Every goal or assist of theirs is broken down into digestible segments for people to fawn over. While somewhat understandable given their level of ability and extent of their fame, they tend to unfairly overshadow others around them.
Dries Mertens, after the sale of Gonzalo Higuain and a devastating injury to Arkadiusz Milik, has been needed to create goals for Napoli, and the Belgium international has answered manager Maurizio Sarri's call. Mertens' UCL production does not deviate tremendously from his contemporaries in Spain, but his coverage—or lack thereof—might falsely suggest a massive gulf in their necessity.
Lucas Moura of Paris Saint-Germain, Ousmane Dembele of Borussia Dortmund and Yannick Carrasco of Atletico Madrid have been outstanding for their clubs in Champions League play. Each footballer has a differing level of expectation and experience, but his importance to his club's ambitions is unquestionable.
Placing Ronaldo and Neymar on a pedestal is fine, but placing them there to the eventual neglect of other players in the position they share is unjust.
Grading Scale
Pas: Passing (graded out of 25)
Cre: Creativity (graded out of 25)
Fin: Finishing (graded out of 25)
Pro: Production (graded out of 25)
Ovr: Top possible score of 100
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Pas
|Cre
|Fin
|Pro
|Ovr
|1
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Real Madrid
|22
|24
|24
|24
|94
|2
|Neymar
|Barcelona
|25
|24
|20
|24
|93
|3
|Dries Mertens
|Napoli
|23
|23
|23
|24
|93
|4
|Lucas Moura
|Paris Saint-Germain
|23
|23
|22
|22
|90
|5
|Ousmane Dembele
|Borussia Dortmund
|23
|24
|20
|22
|89
|6
|Yannick Carrasco
|Atletico Madrid
|23
|23
|22
|20
|88
|7
|Vitolo
|Sevilla
|21
|22
|22
|19
|84
|8
|Heung-Min Son
|Tottenham Hotspur
|19
|21
|20
|20
|80
|9
|Marc Albrighton
|Leicester City
|22
|21
|17
|19
|79
|10
|Nolito
|Manchester City
|20
|18
|19
|21
|78
|11
|Franck Ribery
|Bayern Munich
|19
|20
|20
|19
|78
|12
|Hakan Calhanoglu
|Bayer Leverkusen
|20
|19
|19
|19
|77
|13
|Bernardo Silva
|AS Monaco
|20
|20
|18
|18
|76
|14
|Alex Iwobi
|Arsenal
|18
|20
|18
|19
|75
|15
|Otavio
|FC Porto
|19
|17
|19
|17
|72
|16
|Adriano
|Besiktas
|18
|18
|19
|17
|72
|17
|Bruno Cesar
|Sporting Lisbon
|19
|18
|17
|16
|70
|18
|Youssef Toutouh
|Copenhagen
|18
|18
|16
|16
|68
|19
|Wanderson
|Ludogorets
|17
|17
|17
|16
|67
|20
|Pizzi
|Benfica
|17
|18
|16
|14
|65
|21
|Renato Steffen
|FC Basel
|16
|17
|16
|16
|65
|22
|Derlis Gonzalez
|Dynamo Kiev
|17
|16
|15
|15
|63
|23
|Scott Sinclair
|Celtic
|16
|17
|16
|14
|63
|24
|Jose Izquierdo
|Club Brugge
|15
|16
|14
|15
|60
|25
|Oscar Wendt
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|16
|16
|13
|14
|59
Notable Omissions
Strikers and Centre-Forwards
- Arkadiusz Milik, Napoli
- Marco Reus, Borussia Dortmund
- Alvaro Morata, Real Madrid
Edinson Cavani, despite scoring in the first minute against Arsenal, was wretched for Paris Saint-Germain on Matchday 1. Since then, however, the Uruguayan hitman has been fairly ruthless—only Messi has more goals in the Champions League.
Also from Group A, Alexis Sanchez had been on top of the centre-forward rankings for multiple matchdays, but Cavani's goal against Ludogorets was enough to take him ahead of Sanchez, who claimed an assist against FC Basel. Both attackers have difficult draws in the last 16—PSG face Barcelona and Arsenal tackle Bayern Munich. For each team to have a chance against stiff competition, their creative, darting goalscorers must be on form.
Benzema and Aubameyang, from Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund respectively, helped their sides play out a 2-2 draw on Matchday 6. The Frenchman scored the opening two goals, with the Gabon international getting one back on the hour mark. Reus got the German side's leveller, but the aforementioned star men took the headlines and climbed these rankings as a result.
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane was the big mover after the last matchday. The Englishman found the scoresheet for the second time this season in three Champions League starts. Beating CSKA Moscow 3-1 was not enough to get Spurs into the knockout stages, but Kane's development, along with that of his team-mates, should make Pochettino a happy manager.
Grading Scale
Pas: Passing (graded out of 25)
Cre: Creativity (graded out of 25)
Fin: Finishing (graded out of 25)
Pro: Production (graded out of 25)
Ovr: Top possible score of 100
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Pas
|Cre
|Fin
|Pro
|Ovr
|1
|Edinson Cavani
|Paris Saint-Germain
|22
|22
|24
|25
|93
|2
|Alexis Sanchez
|Arsenal
|23
|24
|22
|23
|92
|3
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|Borussia Dortmund
|21
|22
|22
|22
|87
|4
|Luis Suarez
|Barcelona
|22
|22
|21
|21
|86
|5
|Robert Lewandowski
|Bayern Munich
|21
|20
|23
|21
|85
|6
|Sergio Aguero
|Manchester City
|22
|22
|20
|20
|84
|7
|Antoine Griezmann
|Atletico Madrid
|21
|21
|21
|20
|83
|8
|Moussa Dembele
|Celtic
|20
|19
|21
|21
|81
|9
|Gonzalo Higuain
|Juventus
|18
|18
|22
|22
|80
|10
|Karim Benzema
|Real Madrid
|19
|19
|20
|21
|79
|11
|Bryan Ruiz
|Sporting Lisbon
|20
|21
|20
|18
|79
|12
|Goncalo Guedes
|Benfica
|19
|20
|20
|19
|78
|13
|Dmitry Poloz
|FC Rostov
|20
|19
|19
|20
|78
|14
|Paulo Dybala
|Juventus
|20
|21
|18
|18
|77
|15
|Maxwel Cornet
|Olympique Lyonnais
|20
|19
|20
|18
|77
|16
|Javier Hernandez
|Bayer Leverkusen
|19
|19
|19
|18
|75
|17
|Luuk de Jong
|PSV Eindhoven
|19
|18
|18
|19
|74
|18
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham Hotspur
|17
|17
|20
|19
|73
|19
|Andre Silva
|FC Porto
|19
|19
|17
|18
|73
|20
|Andreas Cornelius
|Copenhagen
|18
|19
|18
|17
|72
|21
|Jonathan Cafu
|Ludogorets
|19
|17
|19
|17
|72
|22
|Vincent Aboubakar
|Besiktas
|18
|17
|17
|18
|70
|23
|Andre Hahn
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|18
|18
|17
|16
|69
|24
|Luciano Vietto
|Sevilla
|17
|17
|17
|16
|67
|25
|Bas Dost
|Sporting Lisbon
|16
|16
|16
|16
|64
|26
|Olivier Giroud
|Arsenal
|15
|14
|18
|16
|63
|27
|Alexandre Lacazette
|Olympique Lyonnais
|16
|17
|14
|14
|61
|28
|Islam Slimani
|Leicester City
|16
|15
|14
|16
|61
|29
|Radamel Falcao
|AS Monaco
|13
|15
|16
|15
|59
|30
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester City
|15
|15
|15
|14
|59
Notable Omissions
