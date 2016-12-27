Predictions for John Cena's Return to SmackDown Live

Few wrestlers have made as indelible a mark on WWE as John Cena over the years to the point where now his appearance alone is a big deal. Recently, Cena has been away from the company to film the reality show American Grit as well as host Saturday Night Live.

This has left SmackDown Live without its biggest mainstream star since the beginning of October. Cena is set to return tonight to begin his Road to WrestleMania which makes tonight's SmackDown Live a must-watch event for all fans.

That is not even including how big a night this week's SmackDown already is with the episode notably subtitled the Wild Card Finals and multiple title matches set for the night. WWE has hyped up many of the show's big moments, but nothing has been more promoted than Cena's return:

How will Cena react to the changes in WWE since he left? What will other wrestlers have to say of Cena leaving for several months? Could we see a return to Cena's recent feuds with Dean Ambrose or AJ Styles or will this be the start of a new feud heading into the Royal Rumble?

These are just a few of the questions fans are left to ponder until SmackDown begins. With Cena, anything is possible, but there are also a few likely situations to come.

The following are three major predictions for Cena's return to SmackDown Live to make sure his first appearance back is a memorable event.

Cena Announces He Will Be the Third Man Officially Entering the Royal Rumble This Year

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg have already claimed spots in the Royal Rumble, but no one else has followed suit since. It would only make sense for another huge name to claim the next spot in the Rumble. It will only help WWE's marketing for the marquee match to have Lesnar, Goldberg and Cena in the same match.

Cena has made it his mission to capture the WWE World Championship for the 16th time in order to match the legacy of the great Ric Flair, but he also must know he's fallen to the back of the line after his time away. The Rumble gives him an opportunity for one more title shot and perhaps one more chance to defeat Styles who has had his number to date.

For the first year in a while, the prospect of Cena winning the Rumble feels genuine. He has a story driving him and a rival holding the championship that has been his kryptonite. All of this adds up to this announcement being a big enough deal to make his first appearance back a major event and help further shape the Road to WrestleMania.

Cena Meets James Ellsworth

This is just inevitable. Since Cena left, no wrestler has caused the buzz on SmackDown positively and negatively that James Ellsworth has. Cena has never actually met Ellsworth, so this would be the ideal spot for a one-off backstage comedy segment between the two. Who knows? Maybe it could even set up a match down the line.

It would be a silly pairing, but there is an appeal to the latest underdog of WWE, who has since grown self-absorbed, meeting one of WWE's most well marketed underdogs in its history. If nothing else, it would give the fans a chance to see just how small Ellsworth looks next to one of the strongest men in WWE.

Baron Corbin Interrupts Cena to Set Up Cena on Commentary for the Main Event

By once more announcing his intention to become WWE champion, Cena will likely draw the ire of many superstars including one of the men scheduled on Tuesday to fight for the championship, namely Baron Corbin. This is another pairing that has not yet been explored in WWE, and it sets up a perfect use for Cena on his first night back.

Styles vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Corbin will be the main event, and Cena should be intensely focused on the result. Having Corbin face down Cena to start the show would make sure he has a reason to come down to ringside for the huge main event where Cena may be watching his WrestleMania opponent be crowned.

This could be more than a short-term storytelling move though. Cena has lately followed a pattern of feuding with upstart heels at Mania, and Corbin is the biggest rising heel on the SmackDown roster. By setting up this conflict early, WWE could foreshadow a big Mania match this year between Cena and Corbin.

Regardless of what comes next for Cena, it will be the definitive part of the Wild Card Finals and set the tone for the brand in 2017. Hopefully, his first night back will give some clarity to what fans can expect from Cena all the way to WrestleMania.