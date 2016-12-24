British Pound-for-Pound Rankings at the End of 2016

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

Has Carl Frampton kept hold of top spot in Bleacher Report's rankings?

As 2016 draws to a close, it is time to reflect on the past 12 months in British boxing.

In truth, it has been an up-and-down year. While some Brits failed to get positives results after securing big fights, others were stuck waiting around for their opportunities.

Too many world champions have been idle, while Tyson Fury's personal issues denied him the chance to ever defend his heavyweight titles.

Yet it is not all doom and gloom.

There has been a resurgence from some familiar names, as well as the emergence of a few faces. Despite some setbacks along the way, the sport is still in a strong position in Britain.

Before we start the countdown, a note about the selection process. Those holding world titles get preferential treatment, yet the rankings are based on recent results, not achievements throughout a career.

And finally, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all who read this.

It's been fun to write these rankings throughout the past two years, so hopefully you've enjoyed reading them too.