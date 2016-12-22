Copa del Rey Draw 2016: Final Round-of-32 Results, Round-of-16 Draw Schedule

It was a productive evening for La Liga's elite in the Copa del Rey round of 32 on Thursday as Celta Vigo, Athletic Bilbao and Alaves ended 2016 on a high note by booking their places in the round of 16.

Celta Vigo defeated UCAM Murcia 1-0 on home soil to seal a 2-0 aggregate win, while Alaves replicated their 3-0 away win over 10-man Gimnastic to progress with a 6-0 victory on aggregate.

Athletic dismissed Racing Santander 3-0 on Thursday, topping their round-of-32 fixture 5-1 across both legs, but Espanyol couldn't follow suit and were knocked out by second-tier Alcorcon on penalties following a 1-1 draw, tied 2-2 over both legs.

The draw for the round of 16 will take place on Friday at 11 a.m. GMT, per Real Madrid's official website, with Malaga and Espanyol the only top-flight teams missing from the running order following their dramatic exits.

Read on for a roundup of Thursday's results, along with a recap of the evening's biggest talking points.

2016-17 Copa del Rey: Thursday's Round-of-32 Results Home Score Away Aggregate Alaves 3-0 Gimnastic 6-0 Celta Vigo 1-0 UCAM Murcia 2-0 Athletic Bilbao 3-0 Santander 5-1 Espanyol 1-1 Alcorcon 1-1 (Alcorcon win 4-3 on pens) Sky Sports

Recap

Celta's march to the round of 16 could have been less tense as far as two 1-0 scorelines are concerned, but the Galician outfit nevertheless sealed a second consecutive clean-sheet win over Murcia to progress on Thursday.

This time around, it was Marcelo Diaz who sealed their place in the next stage with a sumptuously struck free-kick into the top right from just outside the box to send Segunda Division combatants Murcia tumbling out.

Athletic's 3-0 hammering of Santander was an entirely more convincing performance and put their 2-1 away-leg win to shame as Xabier Etxeita, Raul Garcia and Inaki Williams scored to put their stamp on a 5-1 aggregate triumph.

Centre-back Etxeita doesn't have a reputation for scoring goals by and large, but OptaJose showed the defender has a penchant for contributing in the Copa del Rey when called upon by Los Leones:

50% - Half of all Xabier Etxeita goals for Athletic have been scored in Copa del Rey (three of six). Idiosyncrasy pic.twitter.com/BBMzxfrpGZ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 22, 2016

Hernan Perez helped extend Espanyol's stay in the Copa del Rey when he powered home an 84th-minute equaliser to cancel out Alcorcon striker Alvaro Gimenez's 20th-minute opener to force extra time.

But their stay was only prolonged for another 30 minutes before they were beaten 4-3 in a penalty shootout, and it was Gimenez who again scored a crucial goal from 12 yards to put Alcorcon in the round of 16.

Alaves were dominant in their 3-0 thumping of Gimnastic, who saw their hopes of overturning a 4-0 aggregate deficit reduced to rubble after Georgian midfielder Otar Kakabadze was sent off after just 30 minutes.

Edgar Mendez had already netted the hosts' fourth across both legs to diminish Nastic's hopes, while Ruben Sobrino and Nenad Krsticic followed up with the fifth and sixth to cap off a 6-0 aggregate result and move into the next round with ease.