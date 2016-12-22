Liverpool Transfer News: Julian Draxler in PSG Offer Rumours, Luis Suarez Latest

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly agreed a deal to sign want-away Wolfsburg star and Liverpool target Julian Draxler amid speculation the Reds feared losing out to the French giants in the transfer race. Meanwhile, ex-Red John Aldridge has advised the club to re-sign Luis Suarez.

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson cited a report from French newspaper L'Equipe on Thursday, which said Ligue 1 champions PSG have agreed a €36 million (£30.6 million) deal to sign Draxler next month:

Liverpool were among the clubs being linked with a move for Draxler this winter after the winger was recently omitted from Wolfsburg's squad for December's 5-0 demolition at Bayern Munich.

However, James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo reported on Thursday Reds manager Jurgen Klopp believed PSG were "strong favourites" to land their target. The report included quotes Draxler gave to German newspaper Bild regarding his future:

"I am in talks with a couple of clubs, but so far no decision has been made," he said. "We will all sit down and make a sensible decision that is suitable for us."

Stefan Bienkowski of German outlet DW Sports previously mentioned a higher transfer fee being attached to Draxler's signature but made sure to comment on the player's track record of destabilising his own position:

€45m for Julian Draxler is quite a lot of money. Clearly talented but that's now two clubs he's forced a move from. Hardly a professional. — Stefan Bienkowski (@SBienkowski) December 22, 2016

At the very least, Draxler appears to have reacted to his recent drop from the Wolfsburg squad as the club would have wanted, recording assists in his last two outings—his first of the season—against Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Liverpool may be particularly saddened to lose out on Draxler after ESPN FC correspondent Glenn Price reported the Germany international was "desperate" to seal a move to the Premier League:

People are trying to convince Pulisic's dad about a move to PL, while Draxler is "desperate" to play in England #LFC https://t.co/HGVZ0kSl64 — Glenn Price (@GlennPrice94) December 22, 2016

The Merseysiders could do with the reinforcements at this time of year, too, considering Philippe Coutinho has been out of the squad with injury and Sadio Mane will travel to the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Klopp will hold personal memories of the former Schalke 04 trickster, who scored for the Miners in a 2-1 victory against his Borussia Dortmund side all the way back in March 2013. Schalke also completed a league double against the Black and Yellows that season.

PSG appear to have taken the initiative in proceedings, however, and appear firm favourites to take Draxler away from the Bundesliga for the first time in his career in an attempt to revive his former best.

Elsewhere, Aldridge told 888Sport.com (h/t Goal) he wants to see his old side go back in for Barcelona striker Suarez two-and-a-half years after the Uruguay striker completed a £65 million move to the Camp Nou:

The squad is quite good to be honest because we’re not in Europe. Coutinho is coming back soon and Matip and Gomez too. Plus the young lads have plenty of potential. The manager will know if he needs to buy one but if the right man isn’t available he’ll play the kids. Money is available but he won’t go out and buy for the sake of it. Personally, I’d go and get Suarez.

That return seems all but impossible for the foreseeable future, however, when one considers it was just last week Barca announced Suarez put pen to paper on a new contract that would see him remain with the Catalan titans until 2021.

The Blaugrana's statement disclosed Suarez's new deal came replete with a €200 million (£170 million) buyout clause, meaning any club—not just Liverpool—would struggle to convince his employers to part ways with their star.