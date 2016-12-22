Cricket Odds: Australia vs. Pakistan 2nd Test Betting Preview, Analysis

Over 70,000 fans are expected to turn out on Boxing Day in Melbourne to see Australia attempt to wrap up the three-match series against Pakistan in the traditional MCG Boxing Day Test.



While the first Test between them was a lot closer than Australia would have liked, with Pakistan coming within 40 runs of an extraordinary win after a mammoth fourth-innings run chase, the oddsmakers firmly believe that the Aussies will get the job done here and have the home side as $1.40 favorites to win this match according to website AustralianGambling.com.au.



Pakistan, who have now lost 10 consecutive Test matches on Australian soil, are $5.50 outsiders despite their Brisbane heroics. That is about half a point shorter than they started for the opening Test of the series and it is likely the conditions at the MCG will suit their bowlers a lot more.



Hot weather is expected for the start of the match, meaning that rain interruptions should be at a minimum, and the draw is considered the least likely of the three results at $6. It is worth noting that there has been only one draw in an MCG Test this century from the 16 matches played.



In fact, of the 97 Tests played on Australian soil since the start of 2000, just 16 have been draws, while 12 have been Australian losses.





The key to avoiding an upset here will be strong Australian batting. Steve Smith, who is $3.25 to be Australia's first innings top scorer, notched a 16th Test century in Brisbane and looks in good touch. David Warner's form is more of a concern. He may be second in the market to be the Australian top scorer at $4, but in his last nine Tests, he is without a century and averaged just 28 in that time period.



Pakistan can bring considerable pressure to bear with the ball. Mohammad Amir, who is the $3 favorite to have the most first-innings wickets, was good in Brisbane with five wickets in total, while Wahab Riaz ($4) also took four first-innings wickets, including the top three Australian scorers.



Yasir Shah ($4) bowled 53 overs across the two innings, including 43 in the first, without a lot of luck. He had missed a bit of cricket heading into that game, so you'd expect him to be more dangerous on what should be a more suitable MCG pitch.



That Pakistan were able to get so close in Brisbane with only minor contributions from their top three batsmen, Misbah Ul Haq, Azhar Ali and Younis Khan, was remarkable. Those three are all at the top of the market to be top run-scorers in Pakistan's first innings, while the man who almost orchestrated the most extraordinary of Test wins, Asad Shafiq, seems like value at $5.



Mitchell Starc was the best of the bowlers but was made to toil for 56 overs for his eight wickets in total across the four and a bit days. Starc is $2.75 to be Australia's leading first innings wicket-taker, with Josh Hazelwood, who was economical but not damaging in Brisbane, at $3.



Aside from Starc, there was a suggestion Australia's bowling lacked bite, especially as the Pakistani run chase wore on, and that could see a call-up for Chadd Sayers.



If Pakistan can hold their discipline and nerve across the five days, they could really push Australia, but you sense that the margin between Australia's best and worst sessions will be smaller. They are deserved favorites.