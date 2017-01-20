Memphis Depay to Lyon: Latest Transfer Details, Comments and Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyonnais completed the signing of winger Memphis Depay from Manchester United on Friday.

The French outfit relayed news of the Dutchman's arrival at the club:

Présentation de @Memphis à 14h45 au Groupama OL Training Center, en compagnie de Jean-Michel Aulas et Bruno Genesio.

📺 @OLTV_officiel pic.twitter.com/VUg7Z55bsC — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) January 20, 2017

Memphis confirmed his departure from Old Trafford after one-and-a-half seasons with United via Twitter:

Thanks for all the memories during my time as a Red Devil. I will never forget all your support at @ManUtd. ❤♥️ #RedDevils #ManUtd pic.twitter.com/v3UPlsZECw — Memphis (@Memphis) January 20, 2017

The Telegraph's James Ducker previously revealed reported details of the deal:

#MUFC have agreed a buyback option on Depay as well as a sell on clause with Lyon, who will pay about £16m rising to £21.7m with add ons — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) January 18, 2017

Per the Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst, Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho explained why Memphis had failed to flourish at Old Trafford:

Mourinho confirms #mufc have buy-back clause for Memphis. Says he struggled because of 'over-bookings' on the wing. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 20, 2017

The 22-year-old was signed for United by former manager Louis van Gaal in the summer of 2015 on the back of a 22-goal season in the Eredivisie with PSV Eindhoven. However, he failed to make good on his enormous potential during his time in Manchester, only showing in flashes the brilliance that convinced United to spend £25 million on him.

Following the summer appointment of Mourinho and various big-name signings, the Netherlands international was sidelined for much of 2016-17, making just four substitute appearances—amounting to 20 minutes of action—in the Premier League, per WhoScored.com.

His departure from United seemed inevitable for some time, with Everton the team most heavily linked with him initially, per the Daily Star (h/t The Sun).

Memphis is talented and still young enough that he could become a top-class player.

Lyon boss Bruno Genesio will hope the Dutchman can return to the type of goalscoring form that made him such a force in the Netherlands.

He has the ability to change games when on his game and boasts excellent pace and close ball control.

Memphis' career did not take off in the way he and United would have liked during his time at Old Trafford, but he has a big opportunity to show his true quality, as he'll likely have much more game time at Lyon.