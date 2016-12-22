WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Greatest Title Matches in PPV's History

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view may be most recognizable for its 30-man, over-the-top-rope namesake, but the annual spectacular has featured some of the greatest championship matches of the year.

Beginning in 1992 and continuing all the way through 2016, the championships have played as integral a part of the event's success as the main event Battle Royal. From Bret Hart's war with Diesel in 1995 to The Rock and Chris Jericho's underrated gem in 2002, the event has featured Hall of Famers and all-time greats competing over the most prized possessions in professional wrestling.

On January 29, 2017, Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will have the opportunity to add their names to the list of greatest championship clashes.

Until then, take this stroll through WWE history with this look at the greatest championship matches in Royal Rumble history.