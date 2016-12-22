Bleacher Report's Boxing Awards for 2016

There's something special about fighters—men and women who are willing to step into the spotlight and test their will, stamina, courage and skill against each other. It's a grim business that many people inexplicably fantasize about, picturing themselves as stalwarts of the squared circle. But only a precious few dare to step into the ring and test themselves in the most binary style imaginable.

I write that as an apology for what's to come here—because fighters, as much as I love and admire them as a class, let us down in 2016.

For boxing fans, in America at least, 2016 was a year to forget. Few collectives—perhaps only the Democratic Party came close—had a tougher year than the dwindling cohort of boxing enthusiasts. It was 12 months of demoralizing abuse, seemingly clueless promoters and networks coming together in what almost felt like a concerted effort to prove all those predictions of boxing's imminent demise true.

In the no good, terrible, very bad year of 2016, boxing suffered the following indignities and tragedies.

Muhammad Ali, the Greatest Of All Time, died at age 74.

Manny Pacquiao fought a retirement fight, a pointless unwanted rematch against Tim Bradley. Pac-Man stayed retired for about two minutes before emerging to take a second fight in 2016, an even less interesting bout against Jessie Vargas. This earned him a nod for fighter of the year in some circles. Such is the sport of boxing in 2016.

Premier Boxing Champions, which was everywhere in 2015, ground to a near standstill. Adrien Broner fought once against Ashley Theophane. Adonis Stevenson fought one against Thomas Williams Jr. Andre Dirrell fought once against Blake Caparello. Devon Alexander never even stepped in the ring. The stars of tomorrow aren't built on social media or on the police blotter. They are constructed in the ring in compelling fights. PBC, it seems, has forgotten this, putting platforms before pugilists. But the former is worthless without the latter.

The one rematch people seemed interested in — Wladimir Klitschko vs. Tyson Fury — fell apart in dramatic fashion, with Fury effectively retiring in a whirlwind of chaos. The heavyweights, who were seemingly destined to rise from the ashes, instead spent the year on a hamster wheel, waiting for the Fury show to play out before moving forward.

Fights being set up in 2015 slowly faded from consciousness and eventually even from discourse. Even the Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez superfight is rarely mentioned anymore, except by partisans as they attempt to drag one or the other through the internet mud. Both men, instead, head toward pay-per-view fights against far less compelling opposition.

HBO spent much of its energy and no small amount of its resources setting up an Andre Ward vs. Sergey Kovalev superfight before even considering whether there was enough interest to make it work. When the smoke cleared, the bout managed to do numbers that would make UFC executives cry tears of despair. And that was boxing with its very best foot forward. In tandem with an underwhelming Pacquiao cards and Canelo’s creampuff defenses against non-entities, HBO PPV didn’t even clear 2 million combined buys for the year.

Despite boxing's brain trust fiddling in the flames, some stars were too bright not to shine through even the thickest smoke. As always, there were moments of sublime skill and savagery that can only be found in the squared circle.

Bleacher Report's Briggs Seekins, Kevin McRae, Lyle Fitzsimmons, Kelsey McCarson and I took in hundreds of fights throughout the year to help curate the best of the best for 2016. Have some additions to our list? Hit us with the old one-two in the comments.