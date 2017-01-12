Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton: Latest Transfer Details, Comments and Reaction

Everton confirmed the signing of midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United on Thursday, with the Frenchman penning a four-and-a-half-year deal at Goodison Park.

United's official website relayed the news of Schneiderlin's departure from Old Trafford after one-and-a-half seasons with the Red Devils. The Toffees posted the following clip of their new acquisition:

Everton also revealed in a separate post that the fee for the player is an initial £20 million, although that could rise to £24 million.

The man himself posted the following on his Twitter feed, thanking United fans and expressing excitement at the challenge to come with Everton:

Thanks to all the fans for your support I wish you all the best for the future ! pic.twitter.com/Insa1xAp1s — Morgan Schneiderlin (@SchneiderlinMo4) January 12, 2017

Delighted to join @everton I will give my best for you. Looking forward to Sunday already 👊🏼

Let's go toffees 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/lh2VKWGreI — Morgan Schneiderlin (@SchneiderlinMo4) January 12, 2017

Everton boss Ronald Koeman was delighted to have got his man. "He’s a strong character," he said, per the club's official website. "I worked with him for one season at Southampton and he’s a midfield player who can play in different positions in the midfield. He’s also a fast player, he’s a clever player and he’s a personality."

Former Old Trafford boss Louis van Gaal signed Schneiderlin, 27, in July 2015, in a £25 million switch from Southampton.

In his debut season with the Red Devils, he made 29 Premier League appearances, but under Jose Mourinho in 2016-17, he has yet to start a game in the English top flight, per WhoScored.com.

An accomplished France international, Schneiderlin has been kept out of the United side by Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera, Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini.

He remains a high-quality player, though, and he should be a major asset for Everton, as he boasts excellent defensive qualities and passing range. As these numbers from Squawka Football show, even though he's played a minimal role at Old Trafford this term, Schneiderlin still fares well in some key statistical categories:

Morgan Schneiderlin has won more tackles & interceptions combined (668) in the Premier League since 2012/13 than any other midfielder. pic.twitter.com/WvTsuJ0wwy — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 6, 2017

Indeed, with Saints, he established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League. During his time on the south coast, the Frenchman linked up with Koeman, who will be hopeful of getting the best out Schneiderlin once again on Merseyside.

His spell at United has stalled his career somewhat, and it has long been rumoured he was set to depart Old Trafford, per Sky Sports' Mark Ashenden.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images Koeman will hope to get the best from Schneiderlin once again.

Now that he has left United to join Everton, Schneiderlin will hope to rejuvenate his career. The potential is there for the Toffees' new midfield man to form strong partnerships with the likes of Ross Barkley and especially Idrissa Gueye.

Given that Everton have long been reliant on the evergreen Gareth Barry, having another player who is defensively sound, combative and strong on the ball will be a real boost to the Toffees.

For Schneiderlin, it's a chance to reignite his stuttering career under a manager who knows him well and reassert himself as one of the division's finest midfield players.