Real Madrid Transfer News: Thibaut Courtois Targeted for Summer, Latest Rumours

Real Madrid have identified Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois as their No. 1 target when their transfer ban is lifted.

Los Blancos recently had their two-window ban reduced to one, meaning they're able to register players in the summer of 2017, per BBC Sport.

And they are already putting plans in motion to land one of the most highly rated goalkeepers in the world, according to the Onda Cero radio show El Transistor (via Edu Herrero of AS).

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Real stopper Keylor Navas isn't exactly flavour of the month after a string of shaky displays throughout the season, and although he hasn't cost Zinedine Zidane's side any points, there are calls for a safer pair of hands between the posts.

Plus, at 30 years of age, Navas isn’t seen as a long-term No. 1 at the Santiago Bernabeu, which opens the door to a younger 'keeper.

The 24-year-old Courtois has matured into a Premier League force for Chelsea, regularly producing a number of excellent saves to contribute to the Blues' superb recent form—they've won 11 league games in succession.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

His displays for the Blues have earned many plaudits, but it was his form with Atletico Madrid that initially captivated Real, according to Herrero.

When Courtois was on loan in the Spanish capital between 2011 and 2014, Los Blancos reportedly tried to lure him across town, but the draw of sticking with Jose Mourinho at Chelsea was just too much.

Courtois will have just two years left on his contract by the time summer rolls around, so if Chelsea can't tie their stopper down to a new contract, they may let him go to eliminate the risk that he will leave as a free agent in 2019.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

The Belgian would still command a major fee, but with his best years ahead of him and Real still searching for a long-term replacement for Iker Casillas, it could prove a wise investment.

Real are back in league action on Jan. 7, against Granada, before receiving a thorough examination of their title credentials at Sevilla on Jan. 15.