Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Antoine Griezmann, Alexis Sanchez Rumours

Manchester City are reportedly looking to hijack Manchester United's bid to sign Antoine Griezmann and also deal Arsenal a huge blow by moving in for star man Alexis Sanchez.

United have been linked with Griezmann for some time now, per the Daily Star­, but James Robson of Manchester Evening News has revealed that the Red Devils will have competition in their approach for the Atletico Madrid man from their neighbours.

City manager Pep Guardiola invested heavily when he took over the squad in the summer, and he's expected to do so again when January comes around.

Landing a new defender or two to shore up City's shaky back line will be the priority, but Robson writes that the manager has grown frustrated with his side's lack of incision.

As such, he's looking to land another top-class frontman to join Sergio Aguero in his ranks, and Griezmann has been identified as the perfect man for the job.

One of the deadliest strikers in the business, the 25-year-old has notched 22 league goals in each of the past two seasons and has six in the 2016-17 campaign so far, according to Soccerway.

His stunning performances in the 2016 European Championship with host nation France only enhanced his reputation, and he's expected to cost a pretty penny if he leaves the Spanish capital.

ESPN FC recently revealed that United are looking to arrange a £60 million transfer for Griezmann, although City could go in higher to start a bidding war.

Guardiola may well have one of the most dangerous strikers in the Premier League at his disposal in Aguero, but closely following the Argentinian is Arsenal's Sanchez.

The Chilean has been in exceptional form throughout the 2016-17 season, causing endless nightmares for Premier League defences and showing a ruthless touch in front of goal.

Guardiola, who signed Sanchez when he was in charge of Barcelona, is clearly a big fan of his and told the club's official website that playing as a frontman suits him:

"I think the position that he is in now, as a striker, is perfect for him, it suits him perfectly. [...] He is a class, class player, but now I think he is playing really well. With Chile he has won two South American cups; that shows what a good player he is."

Naturally, Arsenal are desperate to tie Sanchez down to a new contract at the Emirates Stadium and are locked in negotiations, per Jack Austin of The Independent, but Guardiola is hoping to take advantage of any uncertainty to offer Sanchez a deal.

Manchester City have caught fire at times this season, but there hasn't been enough consistency, and results haven't been good enough.

Aguero's return from suspension will give City a welcome boost over the busy winter period, yet they need to land a dangerous forward and defensive reinforcements if they are to challenge for Premier League and Champions League glory.