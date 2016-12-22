Teams Who Can Wreck Real Madrid's Unbeaten Run Before Breaking Juventus' Record

Real Madrid's triumph in Japan in the Club World Cup was significant on several levels: it meant they were crowned the official best side on the planet, it took Zinedine Zidane's trophy haul as manager to three in less than a year in charge, and it extended their unbeaten run to a whopping 37 matches.

That run is a new club record, which is growing with each passing 90 minutes, though the extra-time victory over Kashima Antlers was a close thing at times. But Real have been there before on this run, avoiding defeat against Legia Warsaw, Barcelona and Deportivo La Coruna in the final minutes of matches recently.

Two more milestones are now in Los Blancos' sights: Barcelona's Spanish record of 39 matches unbeaten, and Juventus' all-time record—as reported by Marca—when they went 43 games without defeat in 2010 and 2011 under Antonio Conte. To break those records, there are still several big hurdles for Zidane and Co. to overcome; here are the sides most likely to stop Madrid in their tracks and wreck their record hopes.

Sevilla

Barca's Spanish record is only two games away, but even that small extension of the current run will be tricky—as the next time Real Madrid take foot to the pitch in an away game, they face one of the hardest-to-beat sides in the country this season in Sevilla.

Under Jorge Sampaoli, the Andalucian side are transformed, winning seven of eight at home and sitting third in La Liga's table, just four points off Madrid themselves.

A variety of tactical systems, an extremely hard-working approach and fast play in the final third make them perhaps the most dangerous of all Real's upcoming opponents, and Sampaoli will have his side believing they are capable of taking a positive result against the league leaders.

It was only in August that the former Chile manager's intentions were served in full view of Los Blancos' fans, when the two sides duelled in the UEFA Super Cup; on that occasion, it took extra time for Madrid to overcome Sevilla, after a last-minute Sergio Ramos equaliser in the initial 90—where have we heard that before recently?

Getting past that hurdle will put Madrid level with Barcelona's run from last season, and the Spanish record will be almost theirs outright, given Malaga at home is the next fixture.

Real Sociedad

If Barcelona's run is overhauled, the best side in the world have to go for the best run in the world, and Real Sociedad will prove difficult opponents en route.

Real Madrid picked up a surprisingly straight-forward 3-0 win at Anoeta at the start of this season, but La Real have improved since then and sit fifth in the table, having won as many on the road as they have lost this season. In fact, Barcelona and Real Madrid are the only teams to have won more away games in La Liga than La Real in 2016/17.

Being a home game, Zidane's side will be expected to win, but as Eibar and Villarreal have already shown this term, the Bernabeu is not impregnable when Madrid don't bring their A-game. Willian Jose is a striker in great form, midfielder Asier Illarramendi always has something to prove against Madrid after his failed time at the club, and the support base is an impressive one, home or away.

Underestimate Sociedad and any team will come unstuck this term, but it's still a game Real Madrid will be confident of the three points in.

Celta Vigo

A trip to Balaidos is another matter entirely. Celta Vigo always give the biggest teams a real run for their money; last season was tough for both Barca and Real, and this term has proved the same.

Celta were unbeaten in eight successive home matches recently, including wins over Valencia and Barcelona, until they were hammered by Sevilla two weeks ago.

A comfortable possession style of play, aggression in midfield and a forward in fine form—all traits in teams that have seen Real Madrid struggle in matches this term, and all traits that Celta have in spades. Iago Aspas is their main danger in the front line, and the Spanish forward, recently called up for the national team, has as many Liga goals as Cristiano Ronaldo this season, only two off top scorers Luis Suarez and Leo Messi.

It's a different type of challenge to the visit to Sevilla, but it won't be much easier for Real Madrid to overcome.

Napoli

Granada, Sevilla, Malaga, Real Sociedad, Celta Vigo, Osasuna. Avoid defeat to each and Real will be at 43 unbeaten, level with Juventus' all-time record and within a single game of taking the title for themselves—but in their way stands another Italian outfit in Napoli, with the resumption of the Champions League in February.

Rivals in Serie A, but Napoli might be the last chance to preserve Juventus' record

The big positive for Madrid with this tough fixture is that the first leg will be held at home; over a two-leg scenario, it has for a long time generally thought to be better to be away first, but that advantage has dwindled in recent years and finishing second in the group stage no longer seems to be a tremendous downside in Europe.

Madrid will be concentrated on retaining their trophy, of course, and in the process becoming the first team to do so since the tournament rebrand, and in the long-term perspective of silverware being the hallmark of a successful side, that's really the only thing that matters. But, attaining the domination and consistency required against all kinds of sides—the excellent and the irrelevant—is what ultimately leads to those titles being won, and it's what Madrid will need to do.

La Liga, or the Champions League, won't be won and lost according to if they take the record from Juventus, but they'd be huge favourites to win both and earn another step toward respect as one of the best sides in recent years if they managed to hit the 44-game milestone.

It could even get slightly easier if a match is rescheduled or Copa del Rey fixtures come into the equation, but as it stands, Real Madrid have an attainable task on their hands if they continue to show the same belief and resilience that has seen them take valuable additional points of late.



