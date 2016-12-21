WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 21

Tye Dillinger, Bobby Roode, Roderick Strong and Andrade Almas competed Wednesday night for the right to challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the NXT Championship.
All four Superstars received longer-than-usual entrances, signifying the bout's importance.
Almas was the first Superstar to be eliminated, but not before exploding with a flurry of offense. His run 10 minutes in was cut short by a sudden and vicious Sick Kick courtesy of Strong.
Nearly two minutes later, Dillinger eliminated Strong in a huge upset, pinning him following the Tye Breaker.
From there, the action came down to the two men who waged war in Toronto, Roode and The Perfect 10.
Despite another spirited performance, Dillinger found himself crotched on the top rope, and then Roode finished him off via lifting DDT.
Result
Bobby Roode defeated Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong and Andrade Almas.
Grade
B
Analysis
Bobby Roode winning was the right choice. He is championship-ready right now and is a credible challenger to Shinsuke Nakamura. For a show as important as the TakeOver: San Antonio one, that is exactly what the brand needs.
It was interesting to see Dillinger cleanly pin Strong in the center of the ring. The Master of the Back Breaker is a tremendous performer with name value, yet his use to this point has been suspect, at best.
Almas was impressive in the 10 minutes he spent in the match, but the fans have turned on him completely. At this point, one has to wonder if his run can be salvaged.
Then there is Dillinger. The unlikely journey of The Perfect 10 continued as the fans, absolutely in love with the performer, erupted at every near-fall he scored. Even in defeat, his star is brighter than it has ever been. Do not be surprised to see him achieve great things in 2017.