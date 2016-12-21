WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 21

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

A new No. 1 contender to the NXT Championship was crowned Wednesday night as Tye Dillinger, Bobby Roode, Andrade Almas and Roderick Strong battled in a monumental Fatal 4-Way Elimination match.

All four men overcame tremendous competition to earn their spots in the match, and none held anything back as they competed for the opportunity to oppose Shinsuke Nakamura for the biggest prize the brand has to offer.

Which man was able to over come his three tremendously talented Superstars and pick up the victory?

Was Daria Berenato able to avenge the Billie Kay and Peyton Royce betrayal as she squared off with the former in the night's opener?

The answers to those two questions would be answered on a newsworthy episode of the weekly WWE Network presentation.