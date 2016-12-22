The Most Controversial Sports Stories of 2016

On October 12, 2016, Kyrgios, a 21 year-old Australian with loads of talent and an attitude to match, quit a tennis tournament in Shangai.

Playing against Mischa Zverev, Kyrgios didn’t try to hide his malingering, failing to run after easy balls and walking off the court before his opponent could return a serve.

It was a deliberate tanking job that was condemned by many, but the ever-combative Krygios’ post-match comments were anything but conciliatory.

“I don’t owe them anything,” Kyrgios said in defiance. “If you don’t like it, I didn’t ask you to come watch. Just leave.”

Kyrgios was wrong on the owing part, as the ATP fined him $41,500 and suspended him from competition until January 15, 2017, a few days prior to the start of the Australian Open.

Even before the infamous Shangai incident, tennis legend John McEnroe told Kyrgios to quit the sport entirely after he retired from his third-round U.S. Open match in September, citing an injury.

Per Steve Orme of the Sporting News, McEnroe said: "If you don’t like what you’re doing, don’t do it anymore.”

But according to Kamakshi Tandon of Tennis.com, superstars such as Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic are bullish on Kyrgios’ future.

"You have to give your best effort of what you have on that day, even if you're feeling a bit tired and lacking motivation because you have just won a tournament the week before," Murray said. "If he didn't do that, then he will be disappointed with himself tonight. But we're not perfect. You know, everyone makes mistakes. You just want to make sure that you learn from them and make sure it doesn't happen over and over again."

Djokovic echoed that sentiment after being quoted as saying, "I haven’t heard great things," in reference to Kyrgios.

"I share the opinion of many players, and many people in the tennis world," Djokovic added, "that he’s one of the greatest talents that the game has seen lately, and he’s got a huge potential, huge game."

Ed McGrogan of Tennis.com went even further, writing that Kyrgios is correct in believing that he doesn’t owe tennis fans anything, and that the reaction to his tanking match was overblown.

McGrogan wrote that the Australian is “the most fascinating figure in a sport so often devoid of drama during the non-Slam weeks," and that it’s too early to judge him given that he’s only 21 and has time to mature.

Either way, the debate over what type of effort athletes owe to fans—if any—is one that will continue to rage for years.