The Most Controversial Sports Stories of 2016

Sports aren't meant to replicate the rigors of everyday life, but they're often a reflection of the zeitgeist, which is why these nine controversial sports stories of 2016 triggered such intense debate among fans. Some of these stories were deeply rooted in the notion of what an athlete is worth (Andrew Luck’s megacontract), and some involved the conflation of sports and political consciousness (Colin Kaepernick taking a knee), but in nearly every case, the resulting hubbub nearly drowned out the story itself.

The truth is that sports have always brought out strong emotions, whether fans believe that their beloved athletes should be paid whatever the market bears, or whether fans believe that athletes should just play their games and keep their mouths shut about social issues.

In that respect, 2016 had its usual share of stories and events that made people joust and jab at each other, before taking their respective corners to watch whatever sport they found most enjoyable.

The stories on this list were controversial, debated and never resolved, which feels an awful lot like real life, with the major difference being that once the noise died down, we could all still cheer for our teams.

