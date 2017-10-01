Mohamed Sanu Ruled Out vs. Bills After Suffering Hamstring Injury

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday afternoon and was ruled out against the Buffalo Bills, according to Falcons beat reporter William McFadden.

While Sanu played just nine games as a rookie in 2012, he has been durable recently and appeared in all 16 contests in three straight seasons from 2013 to 2015 and 15 last season.

The receiver spent the first four years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals before joining the Falcons for the 2016 campaign. He finished with a career-high 59 catches for 653 yards and four touchdowns in his first year in the NFC and has followed it up with 15 receptions for 160 yards and one touchdown in 2017.

Sanu is dangerous but still often serves a secondary option in Atlanta's loaded offense. The Falcons have to rely on their strong rushing attack featuring Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman because Julio Jones was also ruled out against the Bills with a hip injury.

Look for Atlanta to rely even more heavily on those playmakers, along with wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, who should be a candidate to see more targets as well.

While Sanu makes the Falcons a more potent offense, there are enough weapons in place that they can survive this setback. However, if Jones is forced to miss any games, the Falcons will need Sanu to return healthy to replace him.