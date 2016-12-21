Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Joe Hart and Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool could reportedly try to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart next summer. The England international is on loan at Torino, but the Reds are hoping he will resist the Serie A club's attempts to keep him in Italy permanently.

The Daily Mirror's John Cross has detailed both Hart's situation on loan, along with the extent of Liverpool's interest:

Keeper Hart is on a season-long loan from Manchester City to Torino, and there is serious interest from the Italians in trying to tempt him to join them permanently. But Liverpool are also watching developments closely and the 29-year-old could be interested in a move to Anfield next summer. England No1 Hart has earned rave reviews in Italy and in addition to Torino being keen to hang onto him, his performances have also alerted other Serie A clubs. But there would still be a temptation to return to the Premier League, with City ready to sell next summer after he was unceremoniously dumped in pre-season by their newly-arrived manager Pep Guardiola.

Hart would represent an obvious upgrade over the Reds' current options between the sticks. However, Cross has insisted Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains committed to incumbents Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius, at least for the remainder of this season.

Klopp may be confident with what he has in his squad, but his optimism is unlikely to be shared by many pundits or by Liverpool fans. Dubious opinions abound about both Mignolet and Karius, following a series of high-profile mistakes made by each this season.

In particular, Karius has found himself exposed to criticism several times this season. The young German stopper has even become embroiled in a public back-and-forth with Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville.

Mignolet is also no stranger to critiques from former players. The Belgian 'keeper was a regular target for former Liverpool stopper Bruce Grobbelaar.

All the noise surrounding both goalkeepers, positive and negative, can't drown out one simple fact: Liverpool's defence is a concern, one capable of derailing the club's Premier League title bid.

The Reds have already conceded 20 times through 17 matches, the joint-most in the top four, per the division's official site. It's no wonder rumours linking Liverpool with a host of top stoppers have been growing in recent weeks.

Hart is just the latest, but the Anfield club has also been credited with interest in Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel, per Andrew Gibney of Football Whispers (h/t The Sun).

Paris Saint-Germain Keen on Reds Target Virgil van Dijk

Of course, recruiting a new goalie isn't the only way for Klopp to bolster a shaky defence. Another option would be to sign a dominant centre-back.

It's something that explains Liverpool's interest in Southampton stalwart Virgil van Dijk. The Reds are one of four Premier League clubs linked with the Dutchman the Saints value at £45 million, per Squawka's Greg Stobart.

However, there's another player involved in the Van Dijk sweepstake. Unfortunately for Liverpool and the rest, the other suitor is megamoney Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, according to Alex Crook of the Daily Star.

Crook's report makes it clear that Southampton won't sell their defensive talisman during the January transfer window. Yet PSG's interest doesn't signal an immediate threat to the south-coast club's bid to keep the player for this season.

Instead, the Saints know the club from the French capital can easily afford their hefty asking price. There'll be no cause for pause along the corridors of power in Paris about paying £45 million for a 25-year-old central defender entering his prime.

It would be a shame for Liverpool, because Van Dijk is exactly the type of linchpin the Reds need at the back. He's pacy, powerful, intelligent, dominant in the air and comfortable on the deck.

Klopp's current squad doesn't boast a centre-back who combines all those attributes. Nor does the group possess a 'keeper with calmness and authority who can be trusted every game.