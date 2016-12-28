The Top NHL Storylines to Follow in 2017

There are so many NHL storylines for 2017 the mind struggles to comprehend them all. Bottom feeder teams like the Columbus Blue Jackets and Edmonton Oilers are finally turning north, while Sidney Crosby has apparently decided this is the year he will fill the net with goals.

It is also a season where the balance of power has shifted in a major way. The Pacific Division and the Central Division were previously dominant, but this year the entire league is watching the Metropolitan Division with shock and awe.

A stunning Calder race is also on display and the Stanley Cup Finals have no clear favorite from either conference. For many hockey fans, the summer will bring a new experience, another expansion draft, as the Vegas Golden Knights will compete for the championship in 2017-18.

Here are 10 notable hockey stories worth following in 2017.