UFC 207 Primer: T.J. Dillashaw vs. John Lineker Head-to-Toe Breakdown

The UFC's end-of-the-year, big-card tradition continues in 2016, with UFC 207. The event features the return of Ronda Rousey, a pair of title fights and an impressive roster of matchups, from main card to Fight Pass prelims. Among the many intriguing contests is a bantamweight showdown between surging contender John Lineker and former champion T.J. Dillashaw.

Dillashaw won the division's title in 2014, defeating Renan Barao, who had risen to prominence in the injury-induced absence of Dominick Cruz. When Cruz returned in 2016, he reclaimed his throne from Dillashaw, tumbling The Ultimate Fighter veteran back to contendership. Dillashaw has since rebounded with a victory, and looks to make it two in a row at UFC 207.

Lineker, a former flyweight who had too many issues making the 125-pound cut off, has never looked better since moving to bantamweight last year. He's rallied for four straight wins (six straight overall), including a pair of finishes in his new weight class.

Dillashaw vs. Lineker has the distinct smell of a title eliminator. The question is, which fighter will emerge with the W?

In preparation of the bantamweight scrap, Bleacher Report examines the matchup, finding the places each fighter holds an edge and ultimately determining which man is the probable victor.