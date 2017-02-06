    Cleveland CavaliersDownload App

    Iman Shumpert Injury: Updates on Cavaliers Guard's Ankle and Return

    NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 07: Iman Shumpert #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on in the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 7, 2016 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images
    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2017

    One of the Cleveland Cavaliers' best defensive players is on the mend after suffering an ankle injury Monday against the Washington Wizards. Iman Shumpert suffered the injury when teammate Kevin Love stepped on him while defending Wizards guard Bradley Beal in the third quarter.

    It is currently unclear when he'll return to the court. 

    Shumpert Injury Details Revealed

    Monday, Feb. 6

    Shumpert suffered a left ankle sprain, according to Joe Gabriele of Cavs.com. 

    Shumpert a Key Piece to the Cavaliers' Rotation

    Shumpert is among Cleveland's most important backcourt players, as he provides an offensive spark while also serving as one of the NBA's premier perimeter defenders.

    The former New York Knicks first-round pick has spent parts of the past three seasons with the Cavs, and his offensive production has seen a bump in 2016-17 to the tune of eight points, three rebounds and one steal per game heading into Monday. 

    Shumpert was a key part of Cleveland's championship run last season, and his defensive excellence was enough for the Cavaliers to keep him around despite having little room to work with against the salary cap.

    That has left Cleveland with little depth outside of its star players, which is a huge issue because of Shumpert's propensity for spending time on the injured list.

    He missed 28 regular-season games during the 2015-16 campaign, has never appeared in more than 74 in a single season and has reached the 70-game plateau just once in five seasons.

    Losing Shumpert at any point in the season would be a negative for Cleveland, but this is especially poor timing since shooting guard J.R. Smith is out with a thumb injury.

    The Cavs have little to speak of at the position outside of those two players, with inexperienced guys such as Jordan McRae and DeAndre Liggins waiting in the wings.

    The Cavaliers boast top-tier talent unlike almost any other team in the NBA, but losing an important role player like Shumpert could impact their play in a huge way.

        

