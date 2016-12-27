John Cena Returns to WWE SmackDown Live, Delivers Royal Rumble 2017 Challenge

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

John Cena returned to WWE programming Tuesday night on SmackDown Live, as he riled up the Chicago crowd with a spirited promo.

Covering a variety of topics, Cena overcame "Cena sucks" chants to pull off a promo that featured a ton of energy as he told the crowd his thoughts on the new era, via WWE Universe:

"I'm NOT done... I'm NOT leaving... It's NOT the NEW ERA, it's the MY TIME IS NOW ERA!" - @JohnCena #SDLive pic.twitter.com/dJMvMm4taY — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 28, 2016

Later he would issue a challenge to the winner of tonight's Triple Threat match for the WWE Championship between AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin, via WWE:

"I'm watching the main event very close... whoever wins, I'm challenging them to the MAIN EVENT at the #RoyalRumble!" - @JohnCena #SDLive pic.twitter.com/nNC0dl2SWP — WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2016

Ringside Xcess believed this is a preview of coming attractions for Cena's role in WWE:

HEEL-LIKE CENA GOING INTO MANIA SEASON. TEARS, BROTHERS, TEARS. #SDLive — Ringside Xcess (@RingsideXcess) December 28, 2016

Cena's appearance came on the final SmackDown of 2016, which was already stacked with three championship matches.

Although he wrestled some live-event matches during his absence from television, Cena's last official business with WWE came in October at No Mercy, when he lost to Styles in a Triple Threat match for the WWE Championship that also included Dean Ambrose.

After that, Cena tackled numerous outside projects, such as hosting the reality show American Grit and Saturday Night Live.

The Phenomenal One continued to reign supreme on the blue brand by winning feuds with Ambrose and James Ellsworth while Cena was gone.

Now that Cena is back in the fold, it's safe to assume he will be placed in a high-profile position moving toward WrestleMania.

The resumption of his rivalry with Styles is possible, especially since the leader of the Cenation lost to the former TNA world heavyweight champ on multiple occasions, including singles matches at Money in the Bank and SummerSlam.

Cena is also just one world title victory away from tying "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair for the most such reigns with 16.

Additionally, there has been speculation among fans that a program with The Undertaker could be on the horizon for Cena.

While they have faced off before, they haven't crossed paths in many years, and the Showcase of Immortals would be a perfect stage for them to do battle.

The Deadman made his televised return on SmackDown prior to Survivor Series and suggested his return to in-ring action was imminent.

Cena vs. The Phenom has the chance to be one of the biggest and greatest WrestleMania matches of all time, and it would give two legends of the business an opportunity to add to their already-impressive resumes.

Regardless of what the plans are for Cena moving forward, he adds a ton of credibility to SmackDown, and his mere presence promises to increase interest in the blue brand.

