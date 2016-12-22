Bahamas Bowl 2016: Eastern Michigan vs. Old Dominion TV Info, Time and Odds

Two rising programs meet in what should be a high-scoring affair at the 2016 Bahamas Bowl between the Eastern Michigan Eagles and Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Eagles (7-5) boast a strong passing attack and will show it off to the world in their first bowl game since 1987. Perhaps even more impressive, the Monarchs (9-3) will make their bowl-game debut.

In a game that has traditionally featured a healthy dose of scoring each year, this one has more at stake than usual as the programs attempt to build momentum and strengthen recruiting avenues with a bowl win.

Here's a look at everything to know about one of bowl season's more underrated matchups.

Bahamas Bowl 2016

Date: Friday, Dec. 23

Time (ET): 1 p.m.

Location: Thomas Robinson Stadium; Nassau, Bahamas

Watch: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Tickets: ScoreBig.com

Over/Under: 65

Spread: Old Dominion (-4)

Team Injury Reports

Eastern Michigan Name Pos Status Ian Eriksen RB Questionable Todd Porter QB Out Indefinitely Shaq Vann RB Out for Season USA Today

Old Dominion Name Pos Status David Washington QB Questionable Melvin Vaughn TE Questionable Troy Butler OL Out Indefinitely Brandon Tyson DT Out Indefinitely Chris Kirtley K Out for Season USA Today

Injury reports courtesy of USA Today.

Rewriting the Books

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The Eagles continue to set new personal bests ahead of the bowl showdown with Old Dominion.

Quarterback Brogan Roback helped the offense set program records for total offense (5,447 yards) and points (396). On his own, the junior completed 59.2 percent of his passes with 16 touchdowns to six interceptions.

Roback's favorite target, Sergio Bailey II, caught 55 passes for 799 yards and six scores. The offense is a spread-it-around attack, though, with four players compiling three or more receiving scores and five players with two or more rushing touchdowns, led by Ian Eriksen's nine.

For Roback and the Eagles, practicing in the Bahamas has been a welcome change, according to Bruce Rader of Wavy.com.

"We are practicing in paradise," the QB said. "The stadium is awesome. The field is awesome. Just getting back out here in the warm weather is different. We are used to the cold weather in Michigan, so we are getting used to that and staying hydrated.”

The good vibes around the locale bode well for the Eagles, who have won two of their last three and beaten notables such as Ohio and Wyoming.

Should the usual efficient passing attack sail well in paradise, the Eagles have the ammo to spoil Old Dominion's bowl debut.

Making the Debut Count

Mike Comer/Getty Images

The Monarchs are one of bowl season's best stories.

Talk about a journey—the program only recently made the jump to FBS from FCS after rebooting in 2009. When head coach Bobby Wilder called the bowl appearance a historic occasion, it wasn't just coachspeak, as Stats LLC captured (via ESPN.com).

"We are all thrilled to play in the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl," Wilder said. "The coaches I spoke with about the bowl said it is a great experience for the kids, which is what this is all about. This is an historic moment for Old Dominion University and our football program."

Old Dominion has the firepower to run with the Eagles. Quarterback David Washington threw for 2,648 yards and 28 touchdowns to four interceptions on the year, and lead back Ray Lawry averaged 6.3 yards per carry on his way to 1,122 yards and 11 scores. Jeremy Cox flanked him at 5.8, 685 and 13, respectively.

Washington also enjoys spreading the wealth, as three of his targets sit on seven or more receiving scores. It's also worth mentioning his offensive line played like one of the best in the nation, as the offense rarely coughed up turnovers.

While their big-game inexperience looms large, the Monarchs have rattled off five wins in a row. Something has to give in their debut, with Washington acting as the key.

Prediction

Mike Comer/Getty Images

The Monarchs have to act like this is business as usual.

Which team will win? Eastern Michigan Old Dominion Submit Vote vote to see results Which team will win? Eastern Michigan 50.0%

Old Dominion 50.0% Total votes: 8

After all, these programs have met twice since 2014, with the Monarchs winning both times. In those games, a turnover-happy Eastern Michigan wasn't able to slow the Old Dominion attack on defense or keep pace on offense.

The history between the two would explain why Las Vegas favors the team with less bowl experience.

No argument here. Washington has been on fire behind an incredible offensive line. So long as the Monarchs don't get caught up in the moment, the offense will overpower a familiar foe and cap off a history-making season in a big way.

Prediction: Old Dominion 28, Eastern Michigan 21



Statistics courtesy of ESPN.com unless otherwise specified. All betting information courtesy of OddsShark.

Follow Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) on Twitter.