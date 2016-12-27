American Alpha Win 4 Corners Match to Become WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champs

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

American Alpha defeated the Wyatt Family, Usos and Heath Slater and Rhyno in a Four Corners Elimination match Tuesday night on SmackDown Live to become the new SmackDown tag team champions.

WWE shared a photo of Chad Gable and Jason Jordan hoisting their belts:

After the match, WWE alluded to the possibility that there may be some trouble brewing within the Wyatt Family:

Vaughn Johnson of Philly.com provided his thoughts on WWE's decision to take the belt away from the Wyatts:

You could make the argument Wyatts lost titles too soon, but you know a title change was happening tonight. Makes sense its this one. — Vaughn Johnson (@VaughnMJohnson) December 28, 2016

The Wyatts were faced with a stiff challenge Tuesday in the form of having to defend the titles against three of SmackDown's top teams, but that wasn't WWE's initial plan.

Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley won a No. 1 contender's Battle Royal two weeks ago to become the top challengers for the tag team championships, but The Hype Bros were unable to take on the Wyatt Family because Ryder suffered an injury.

Long Island Iced Z tweeted that a major knee injury would prevent him from attempting to become a WWE tag champ for the second time in his career:

Last week on #SDLive I ruptured my patellar tendon...THEN I won the battle royal & the #HypeBros became no. 1 contenders. I will be back! pic.twitter.com/CuztKOaWPe — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) December 20, 2016

The Hype Bros would have had a tall mountain to climb in terms of knocking off the Wyatts, who have been a seemingly unstoppable force as of late.

Randy Orton's decision to join Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper strengthened the family like never before, and the move has paid dividends for all involved.

It started with Wyatt and The Viper being the sole survivors for SmackDown at Survivor Series, and that momentum carried over to Tables, Ladders & Chairs when the Wyatts defeated Slater and Rhyno to become the new SmackDown tag team titleholders.

Following that victory, the New Face of Fear tweeted an eerie photo that was a warning shot to anyone who intended to challenge the Wyatt Family:

Hey, you wanna see something really scary... pic.twitter.com/15DymurBl4 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 5, 2016

Despite that, three hungry teams received a golden opportunity to knock the Wyatts down a peg in a match that was among the highlights of a stacked card on SmackDown to close out 2016.

While the Wyatt Family entered the match at a disadvantage since it had to face three teams, the Freebird Rule allowed them to keep the challengers on their toes in terms of which two members would compete.

Also, since the noncompeting member is always lurking outside the ring, the Wyatts had an ace in the hole that the other three teams were forced to contend with.

Despite that, the Wyatt Family's title reign was cut short by American Alpha, which suggests that those two teams will branch off and engage in a feud for the foreseeable future.

Tuesday's loss revealed some kinks in the armor for the Wyatts, but they remain capable of dominating any team on any given night, so their time without the titles may be short-lived.

And as for Chad Gable and Jason Jordan, they enter 2017 primed to make a major impact on not only the tag team division, but the SmackDown brand in general.

