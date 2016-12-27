Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch: WWE Women's Championship Match Winner and Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

With an assist from La Luchadora, Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch Tuesday on SmackDown Live to successfully retain the SmackDown Women's Championship.

WWE provided an image of Bliss hoisting her belt:

The mystery woman La Luchadora sprinted to the ring to help Bliss, via WWE:

One of the highlights of the match was when Lynch grabbed the arm of Bliss and jerked it violently across the backside of her body, via WWE:

Bliss surprised many by beating Lynch in a tables match at TLC to capture the women's title for the first time, but The Irish Lass Kicker set out to take the championship back immediately by laying down multiple challenges.

Bliss tried to weasel her way out, but SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon put her in a title match on the spot. Bliss feigned a leg injury and took a count-out loss, but her rivalry with Lynch was far from over.

SmackDown general manager Daniel Bryan put Bliss in a match against a masked Superstar named La Luchadora last week, and after Bliss lost to the mysterious opponent, she turned out to be Lynch.

Following her victory in disguise, Lynch vowed to take back the title and become a two-time SmackDown women's champion:

There's going to be a new cool reign starting in Chicago next week. No need to take your umbrellas, this reign will be #straightfire #SDLive pic.twitter.com/UyPOuP0doS — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 21, 2016

While Bliss beat Lynch fair and square at TLC based on the table stipulation, she had never managed to score a pinfall or submission victory over the Irish Superstar, which gave Lynch a psychological advantage entering the title clash.

At the same time, Bliss has shown herself to be equal parts vicious and conniving, so there was little doubt she would have a game plan in mind for her championship defense.

WWE's decision-makers went to great lengths to stack the final SmackDown of 2016 with huge matches, but none was as important or intriguing as the rematch between Bliss and Lynch.

Bliss and Lynch have been at the forefront of a SmackDown women's division that has surprised many in terms of its competitiveness and entertainment value.

While top talent such as Charlotte, Sasha Banks and Bayley landed on Raw, great performances from Bliss and Lynch have allowed SmackDown to keep pace with the red brand.

Tuesday's match was another example of that, as both competitors put forth a huge effort and continued to build the prestige of the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Bliss came out on top to further enhance her credibility as a champion, and while it is unclear who she will face next, Lynch will likely never stray too far from the title scene.

