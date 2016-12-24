2017 NBA Mock Draft: Final Ranking Heading into the New Year

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

The 2017 NBA draft's first round is clearing up, with a handful of key prospects back from injuries and others who've come out of nowhere for breakouts.

Compared to November's mock top-30, this month's edition has six different names.

Three impressive international prospects on our board also just finished playing in Turkey at the U18 European Championships. One of them helped his stock with an MVP performance.

The order is based on the NBA standings as of December 1. Future trades were also accounted for.