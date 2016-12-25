Bowl Games 2016-17: Postseason Schedule and Predictions for Biggest Matchups

Bowl season has been in high gear for more than a week. We know who is taking home all the potatoes in Idaho and who is smelling the poinsettias.

But it's about time that we got to the games that have more than six-and-a-half fans in the stands.

The College Football Playoff kicks off on New Year's Eve, and the preceding, secondary bowl games have recognizable names and faces. Ranked football teams get to play! These are games you're not going to need six or seven adult beverages to sit through!

It's time to get excited. Let's take a look at the upcoming bowl schedule and preview the College Football Playoff.

Bowl Games

Bowl Date Time (ET) Location Matchup St. Petersburg Dec. 26 11 a.m. St. Petersburg, Fla. Mississippi State vs. Miami (Ohio) Quick Lane Dec. 26 2:30 p.m. Detroit Boston College vs. Maryland Independence Dec. 26 5 p.m. Shreveport, Louisiana NC State vs. Vanderbilt Heart of Dallas Dec. 27 Noon Dallas Army vs. North Texas Military Dec. 27 3:30 p.m. Annapolis, Maryland Wake Forest vs. Temple Holiday Dec. 27 7 p.m. San Diego Minnesota vs. Washington State Cactus Dec. 27 10:15 p.m. Phoenix, Ariz. Baylor vs. Boise State Pinstripe Dec. 28 2 p.m. New York Northwestern vs. Pitt Russell Athletic Dec. 28 5:30 p.m. Orlando, Fla. Miami (Fla.) vs. West Virginia Foster Farms Dec. 28 8:30 p.m. Santa Clara, Calif. Indiana vs. Utah Texas Dec. 28 9 p.m. Houston Kansas State vs. Texas A&M Birmingham Dec. 29 2 p.m. Birmingham, Ala. USF vs. South Carolina Belk Dec. 29 5:30 p.m. Charlotte, N.C. Virginia Tech vs. Arkansas Alamo Dec. 29 9 p.m. San Antonio, Texas Oklahoma State vs. Colorado Arizona Dec. 30 5:30 p.m. Tucson, Ariz. Air Force vs. South Alabama Liberty Dec. 30 Noon Memphis, Tenn. TCU vs. Georgia Sun Dec. 30 2 p.m. El Paso, Texas North Carolina vs. Stanford Music City Dec. 30 3:30 p.m. Nashville, Tenn. Nebraska vs. Tennessee Orange Dec. 30 8 p.m. Miami Gardens, Fla. Michigan vs. Florida State Peach Dec. 31 3 p.m. Atlanta Alabama vs. Washington Fiesta Dec. 31 7 p.m. Glendale, Ariz. Ohio State vs. Clemson Taxslayer Dec. 31 11 a.m. Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky Citrus Dec. 31 11 a.m. Orlando, Fla. Louisville vs. LSU Outback Jan. 2 1 p.m. Tampa, Fla. Florida vs. Iowa Cotton Jan. 2 1 p.m. Arlington, Texas Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin Rose Jan. 2 5 p.m. Pasadena, Calif. Penn State vs. USC Sugar Jan. 2 8:30 p.m. New Orleans Auburn vs. Oklahoma CFP National Championship Jan. 9 8:30 p.m. Tampa, Fla. TBD

CFP Predictions

Peach Bowl: (1) Alabama vs. (4) Washington

Few souls outside the Pacific Northwest believe Washington stands much of a chance against Alabama. That's not a slight against the Huskies. They've had a wonderful, unexpected season and are a fine choice as the No. 4 seed—even if some with blue-and-white blood wish we were seeing a particular Big Ten champion in this space.

But still. Alabama is the only no-doubt team in college football this season. The Crimson Tide have won 12 of their 13 games this season by double figures and would have gone 13-of-13 if not for a late Ole Miss scoring run back in September. Football Outsiders' adjusted scoring metrics have Alabama outscoring its opponents by more than 30 points per game.

The defense ranks among Nick Saban's best since he arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2007. The Tide held Leonard Fournette to 35 yards on 17 carries, thwarted Gus Malzahn's Auburn offense and held their last seven opponents to a maximum of 16 points.

But it's the offense that has continued to be surprisingly steady. Jalen Hurts became an outside Heisman contender during a brilliant freshman season, and the Tide replaced 2015 Heisman winner Derrick Henry with a masterclass of running back by committee and spread tendencies.

Arkansas defensive coordinator Robb Smith spoke to USA Today's Nicole Auerbach about the offense:

They’ve really spread the field with a lot of athletes. What Jalen Hurts has done—and he’s a tremendous athlete in his own right—is he makes really good decisions in that offense. He knows exactly where he wants to go in the pass game, and when it isn’t there, he’s able to scramble and pick up yards. ... They do a really nice job with designed quarterback runs when they spread them out. They have so many different weapons around him; you’re allocating resources to get personnel matchups on the perimeter, and it opens up opportunities for him on the inside.

Washington has a couple of future pros on its defense, but it hasn't seen anything close to the athletes Alabama can put on the field. The spread here—Alabama minus-14, per OddsShark—ranked among the highest for bowl games for a reason. The Tide might not win their second straight national championship, but it's going to take a major upset for them to miss out on getting a chance to play for it.

Score prediction: Alabama 34, Washington 17

Fiesta Bowl: (2) Clemson vs. (3) Ohio State

Talented but deeply flawed—that's the only way to describe both Clemson and Ohio State.

The Tigers, one year after a dream season, have scraped and clawed their way into the playoffs. Six of their 12 wins came by one score, including strange no-shows against the likes of Troy and NC State. It took a miracle for the Tigers to overcome the Wolfpack at home, and the offense hasn't had the same level of unstoppable explosion.

Deshaun Watson has gone from a no-brainer No. 1 overall pick to potentially out of the first round. He has still been good as a passer, but he's been more prone to mistakes and less effective as a runner than during his 2015 campaign.

Not that it has affected Clemson's confidence in him one bit. Nor should it. Watson's 2015 season was historically great; his 2016 was just plain old great.

"As soon as this season is over, the scouts, general managers, head coaches and offensive coordinators will start speaking with Deshaun, and he is going to go straight back to the top," co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott told reporters.

Meanwhile, four of Ohio State's last six wins came by one score. The Buckeyes offense has been hit-and-miss all season, almost wholly based on J.T. Barrett's proficiency (or lack thereof) in passing the ball. Barrett avoided major mistakes—he threw only five interceptions all season—but struggled with accuracy and single-handedly stalled the passing game at times.

Ohio State won its final two games despite Barrett throwing for just 210 total yards. He made that up with a pair of good rushing performances, and Ohio State may need to rely on its ground game here to have a chance. Clemson ranks third nationally in Football Outsiders' pass-defense metrics, which is not exactly a great sign for the nation's 54th-best passing attack.

Clemson has some deficiencies in run defense, but this feels like a game in which the Tigers aren't being favored enough. This is going to be a close one. Clemson is just the all-around favorite.

Score prediction: Clemson 31, Ohio State 27