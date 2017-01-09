FIFA Best Men's Player 2016: Voting Results, Reaction for Cristiano Ronaldo Win

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo was crowned as the Best FIFA Men's Player of 2016 on Monday.

FIFA announced the latest accolade for the 31-year-old via Twitter:

Ronaldo beat Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann to the gong after what was a memorable 2016 for the Portugal star.

The Associated Press' Rob Harris relayed a breakdown of the voting:

FIFA Player of Year vote breakdown:

Cristiano Ronaldo: 34.54%

Lionel Messi: 26.42%.

Antoine Greizmann: 7.53%. — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) January 9, 2017

Ronaldo said the UEFA Euro 2016 triumph with Portugal had made his 2016 particularly special:

2016 was different for Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹🏆 #TheBest pic.twitter.com/NFZEC4jEHF — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 9, 2017

These numbers from Squawka Football show how well Ronaldo performed for club and country last year:

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2016 for club & country:



57 games

55 goals

17 assists

4 major trophies

1 Ballon d'Or



Legendary year. pic.twitter.com/5NEPQmNQWe — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 18, 2016

It's the second time in as many months the Los Blancos man has been honoured for his stellar year, as he also won the 2016 Ballon d'Or, beating competition from Messi and Griezmann once again.

While Ronaldo has enjoyed many iconic moments on the field, it's difficult to remember a year as prosperous as last year.

The Madrid No. 7 scored the winning goal to beat Barcelona 2-1 in April; it was a win that helped Zinedine Zidane's men build momentum towards the back end of the season, ultimately culminating in another UEFA Champions League final.

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images Ronaldo got the better of Griezmann with Madrid and Portugal in 2016.

While Ronaldo wasn't at his best against Atletico Madrid in the Milan showpiece, he kept his nerve superbly to fire home the winning penalty and hand Real their 11th European title.

The Champions League success saw Ronaldo and Madrid take part in the recent FIFA Club World Cup competition. Los Blancos were struggling at 2-1 down in the final against Kashima Antlers before a hat-trick from the Portuguese, with two goals coming after extra time, handing them a 4-2 win.

Sports journalist Liam Canning hailed the effort of Ronaldo in that game, as he's so often pulled his team through tough spells:

Ronaldo once again rescues his team with a hat-trick to decide another trophy. What a year he's had. No one is on his level right now. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) December 18, 2016

It is beyond laughable how people try to write off Ronaldo. He's had one of the best years a player has ever had. Remarkable effort. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) December 18, 2016

But it was Ronaldo's successes with Portugal that were most striking. While they possess talented players, they are not awash with world-class stars like Madrid, yet they were able to upset the odds at the European Championship to win their first-ever major title.

Ronaldo was injured in the final against France after a clash with Dimitri Payet and had to watch on from the sideline as Eder struck an injury-time winner. But his presence, quality and leadership were vital in Portugal progressing so far, as he netted three times in the competition.

Per Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC, Ronaldo's success on both the domestic and international stage is unprecedented in the history of the game:

Ronaldo first player ever to win Club World Cup, Champions League, European Championships & Ballon D’Or in the same year. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) December 18, 2016

The forward's game has changed as he's matured, and as such, it means in general play, his influence is minimised. Now, he may not get on the ball as often as the likes of Messi or even Griezmann.

But the best players in the history of the game have made successful tweaks to their playing style, and it's a process Ronaldo has undergone seamlessly; now, he's a goalscorer. It's rare to see Ronaldo darting down the wing and pulling off stepovers like he did during his days with Manchester United, but's he found a new way to have a devastating effect on matches.

It's exciting that the 31-year-old looks to have plenty left in the tank, too. In late 2016, he signed a new five-year contract at Madrid, with the club feeling there's more to come. On the evidence of this sensational year, it's tough to dispute that's the case.