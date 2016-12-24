World Junior Hockey 2017 USA Roster: 23-Man Team for Championships

World Junior Hockey 2017 USA Roster: 23-Man Team for Championships
Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images
USA Hockey finalized its 23-man roster for the 2017 World Junior Hockey Championships Saturday ahead of its tournament opener against Latvia in Toronto on Monday. 

The final list includes Luke Kunin, who was drafted 15th overall by the Minnesota Wild in June, along with other top draftees Charlie McAvoy (Boston Bruins) and Colin White (Ottawa Senators).

Here is the complete roster, per USAHockey.com:

USA 2017 World Junior Championships Roster
Position Player Team
Goalie Tyler Parsons London Knights (OHL)
Goalie Jake Oettinger Boston University
Goalie Joseph Woll Boston College
Forward Luke Kunin University of Wisconsin
Forward Tanner Laczynski Ohio State
Forward Patrick Harper Boston University
Forward Jordan Greenway Boston University
Forward Joey Anderson University of Minnesota - Duluth
Forward Erik Foley Providence
Forward Jeremy Bracco Kitchener Rangers (OHL)
Forward Colin White Boston College
Forward Clayton Keller Boston University
Forward Troy Terry University of Denver
Forward Kieffer Bellows Boston University
Forward Jack Roslovic Manitoba Moose (AHL)
Forward Tage Thompson University of Connecticut
Defense Ryan Lindgren University of Minnesota
Defense Jack Ahcan St. Cloud State University
Defense Caleb Jones Portland Winterhawks (WHL)
Defense Casey Fitzgerald Boston University
Defense Adam Fox Harvard
Defense Charlie McAvoy Boston University
Defense Joe Cecconi University of Michigan

USAHockey.com

It was previously announced on USAHockey.com Dec. 18 that Kunin would serve as the captain for the Americans with White and McAvoy assisting as alternate captains.

Following that announcement, Team USA head coach Bob Motzko raved about the trio's leadership capabilities:

I couldn't be happier to have these three quality guys leading this locker room. We've been saying it every day that there's a pulse with this group. We know Luke, Charlie and Colin are at the center of that through their style of play and their tremendous amount of heart. We're fortunate to have them leading this team.

Following Saturday's roster announcement, U.S. National Junior Team general manager Jim Johannson told USAHockey.com how this group of players lines up with Motzko's vision:

We're excited about this group of players and the way in which they will maximize the style of hockey that head coach Bob Motzko wants the team to play. The talent level in the United States is among the best in the world and the difficulty we had identifying this year's roster speaks to that. These players earned their way on to this roster and we're looking forward to the tournament getting underway.

The United States hasn't won gold in the event since 2013, and its bronze-medal-winning performance in 2016 ended a two-year medal drought.

Also, Team USA hasn't medaled in a WJC held in Canada since taking gold in 2010, but that has no impact on the squad's lofty goals, according to NHL Network:

While the Americans have a deep, talented and experienced team, simply reaching the podium will be a challenge.

Canada is favored to win gold on home ice, while Finland has taken gold in two of the past three World Junior Championships and Russia has medaled at the tournament in six consecutive years.

The United States will compete with Latvia, Russia, Slovakia and Canada in Group A, and its pivotal clash with the rival Canadians will take place on New Year's Eve in Toronto.

Medal winners will be determined on Jan. 5, as both the bronze- and gold-medal matchups will be contested at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

       

