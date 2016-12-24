World Junior Hockey 2017 USA Roster: 23-Man Team for Championships

USA Hockey finalized its 23-man roster for the 2017 World Junior Hockey Championships Saturday ahead of its tournament opener against Latvia in Toronto on Monday.

The final list includes Luke Kunin, who was drafted 15th overall by the Minnesota Wild in June, along with other top draftees Charlie McAvoy (Boston Bruins) and Colin White (Ottawa Senators).

Here is the complete roster, per USAHockey.com:

USA 2017 World Junior Championships Roster Position Player Team Goalie Tyler Parsons London Knights (OHL) Goalie Jake Oettinger Boston University Goalie Joseph Woll Boston College Forward Luke Kunin University of Wisconsin Forward Tanner Laczynski Ohio State Forward Patrick Harper Boston University Forward Jordan Greenway Boston University Forward Joey Anderson University of Minnesota - Duluth Forward Erik Foley Providence Forward Jeremy Bracco Kitchener Rangers (OHL) Forward Colin White Boston College Forward Clayton Keller Boston University Forward Troy Terry University of Denver Forward Kieffer Bellows Boston University Forward Jack Roslovic Manitoba Moose (AHL) Forward Tage Thompson University of Connecticut Defense Ryan Lindgren University of Minnesota Defense Jack Ahcan St. Cloud State University Defense Caleb Jones Portland Winterhawks (WHL) Defense Casey Fitzgerald Boston University Defense Adam Fox Harvard Defense Charlie McAvoy Boston University Defense Joe Cecconi University of Michigan USAHockey.com

It was previously announced on USAHockey.com Dec. 18 that Kunin would serve as the captain for the Americans with White and McAvoy assisting as alternate captains.

Following that announcement, Team USA head coach Bob Motzko raved about the trio's leadership capabilities:

I couldn't be happier to have these three quality guys leading this locker room. We've been saying it every day that there's a pulse with this group. We know Luke, Charlie and Colin are at the center of that through their style of play and their tremendous amount of heart. We're fortunate to have them leading this team.

Following Saturday's roster announcement, U.S. National Junior Team general manager Jim Johannson told USAHockey.com how this group of players lines up with Motzko's vision:

We're excited about this group of players and the way in which they will maximize the style of hockey that head coach Bob Motzko wants the team to play. The talent level in the United States is among the best in the world and the difficulty we had identifying this year's roster speaks to that. These players earned their way on to this roster and we're looking forward to the tournament getting underway.

The United States hasn't won gold in the event since 2013, and its bronze-medal-winning performance in 2016 ended a two-year medal drought.

Also, Team USA hasn't medaled in a WJC held in Canada since taking gold in 2010, but that has no impact on the squad's lofty goals, according to NHL Network:

“Anything less than gold for us is not gonna sit well.” – U.S. National Junior Team captain Luke Kunin on #NHLNow. #USAWJC pic.twitter.com/7Che4GuKTW — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) December 19, 2016

While the Americans have a deep, talented and experienced team, simply reaching the podium will be a challenge.

Canada is favored to win gold on home ice, while Finland has taken gold in two of the past three World Junior Championships and Russia has medaled at the tournament in six consecutive years.

The United States will compete with Latvia, Russia, Slovakia and Canada in Group A, and its pivotal clash with the rival Canadians will take place on New Year's Eve in Toronto.

Medal winners will be determined on Jan. 5, as both the bronze- and gold-medal matchups will be contested at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

