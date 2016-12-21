Poinsettia Bowl 2016: BYU vs. Wyoming Live Score and Highlights

BYU 24, Wyoming 21. Game Over.

In a game marred by torrential rains, turnovers and special teams gaffes, BYU held on to outlast a furious Wyoming comeback and win the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl.

Jamaal Williams was sensational, as he carried the Cougars offense with 202 rushing yards and a touchdown on 26 touches. BYU as a team gained 304 yards on the night, as each team dealt with a monsoon that severely hindered the passing attack of both teams for much of the game.

Brian Hill, the other dynamite running back in this matchup, did not play in the first quarter due to what ESPN's broadcast referred to as a coach's decision. He revitalized the Wyoming offense a bit, finishing with 26 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown to go with a 19-yard catch.

After the weather forced a Williams fumble and a Tanner Mangum pick for BYU, the Cougars received a break by recovering a dropped punt near the goal line and taking advantage of a botched field goal attempt to take a 10-0 advantage to halftime.

Yet, Wyoming responded with an opening drive that resulted in a touchdown after over eight minutes. Mangum then connected on a wild tip pass to respond, and then Williams scampered for a touchdown after Josh Allen tossed a pick on a flea flicker in the third frame.

The Cowboys marched back with 17 unanswered points, as Allen displayed some NFL-caliber arm talent to thrash the BYU secondary. Tanner Gentry caught two touchdown passes to set up Wyoming's defense for a crucial stop with about a minute to go.

Allen moved Wyoming downfield, but he threw across his body into coverage for another pick late to foil the Cowboys' comeback. The sophomore finished 17-of-32 on the night with 207 yards, two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.

With the win, BYU finishes at 9-4 on the year while breaking a three-year bowl losing streak. Wyoming lost four of its last five games to land at 8-6 this season.

Statistics are courtesy of NCAA.com.